Hipkins to welcome ‘close friend’ Albanese to NZ next week

Anthony Albanese will make his first official visit to New Zealand as Australia's prime minister next week.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the visit would "mark a year of special anniversaries" as it marked the third bilateral meeting of the two Pacific leaders.

"I believe that the trans-Tasman relationship is the strongest it has been in decades.

"In both Australia and Prime Minister Albanese, New Zealand has a close friend and ally, so I'm very pleased to host him here during this year of milestone anniversaries," he said.

While in Wellington, the two leaders will celebrate New Zealand and Australia's co-hosting of the FIFA Women’s World Cup — which kicks off tomorrow.

Hipkins continued: "The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an example of how our countries work together to deliver on the world stage, and is a clear demonstration of our two countries’ strong commitment to gender equality and fairness."

He added the visit would provide him "with another opportunity to thank" Albanese for his "instrumental role" in opening a direct citizenship pathway for Kiwis living in Australia.

"2023 is the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations, the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, and the 80th anniversary of diplomatic representation," the prime minister said.

"Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is a chance to recognise our past achievements, to celebrate the progress we have made this year and to set ambition for where Australia and New Zealand want to go next."

The visit will take place between the 26 and 27 July.