'Always winning!' - Aus PM Albanese responds to Ashes controversy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has hit back after his nation's cricket team was embroiled in controversy during the Ashes.

On a spicy final day to end the second Test, England captain Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in contentious fashion.

After ducking beneath a bouncer, he began walking to the middle of the pitch, apparently thinking the ball was dead — but the Aussies took a different view, stumping him. Bairstow was given out.

British PM Rishi Sunak earlier accused Australia of breaching the spirit of cricket, and UK media branded the team "cheats".

Australian media has branded the English team "crybabies".

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian media haven't held back on labelling the English 'crybabies'. (Source: The Daily Telegraph)

Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum, now coach of England's Test team, was among the move's critics.

Some members of the crowd chanted: "Same old Aussies, always cheating."

But now, Albanese has hit back, defending the Australian cricketers.

"I'm proud of our men's and women's cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England.

"Same old Aussies – always winning!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Australia is right behind [the captains] and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious."

ADVERTISEMENT

'You will always be remembered for that'

Dispute over the wicket has ignited social media and cricket circles around the world.

Backlash from Twitter users included joking suggestions that the Union Jack be removed from Australia's flag, or that the AUKUS defence pact between Australia, the UK and the US be cancelled.

Most of the debate is around fair play, not whether or not Bairstow was technically out.

Shortly after the dismissal, England veteran Stuart Broad could be heard on the stump mic telling Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey: "You'll always be remembered for that."

ADVERTISEMENT

And NZ-born star Ben Stokes disputed an Australian front page featuring an edited image of him as an infant.

"Poms take whinging to a whole new level," the newspaper reads.

"That’s definitely not me," Stokes replied on Twitter. "Since when did I bowl with the new ball?"

Aussie captain Pat Cummins has defended the wicket and his decision not to withdraw the team's appeal.