Production of Minecraft movie in NZ on hold

By Isobel Prasad, 1News Reporter
6:44pm

Production of the big budget Minecraft movie in Auckland is understood to have been put on pause due to the actor and screenwriter strikes in Hollywood.

Based on the popular video game series, the film starring Jason Momoa, Steve Carrell and Pedro Pascal, was due to start filming in early August.

In a statement to 1News, the New Zealand Film Commission CEO Annie Murray said: “We understand Minecraft is currently in a holding pattern and looking forward to pre-production recommencing when SAG and AMPTP have reached an agreement."

It comes as production of other major films, including the Avatar and Gladiator sequels, were also reported to be coming to a halt due to the Hollywood dispute.

Film and screen producer John Barnett said the cancellation of international productions here will have a big impact on New Zealand, creating uncertainty for cast and crew.

“I think there are some big productions that are not going to come and I think that if you were to check with all the studio facilities and the gear hire companies, you'll find there's no work that’s been scheduled for the next six months," he said.

“What you’re going to see in time also is there won't be any new content in cinemas either, so cinemas here will also go through a spell where there is going to be a dearth of content."

While the strikes are likely to lead to a shortage of film and television content globally, Barnett said it could play in the favour of local New Zealand productions in the long run.

“There are people who are going to be negatively impacted, and there are people who are going to be positively impacted because if you’re making local content, suddenly there are markets all around the world who need material. We have content that’s being made here," he said.

A local producer working on the Minecraft movie had no comment on the postponement of the film when contacted by 1News today.

1News also contacted the production company behind the film, Warner Brothers, but is yet to hear back.

SPONSORED

