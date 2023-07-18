Black Caps to host Aussies for Test series in free-to-air summer

Kiwi cricket fans have plenty to look forward to this summer with the Black Caps and White Ferns' home summers — which will be free-to-air with TVNZ — released today.

Headlining the Black Caps' schedule are Test series against South Africa and recent World Test Championship winners Australia.

The Black Caps, who have never won a Test series against South Africa home or away, will face the Proteas in Tauranga and Hamilton ahead of hosting the Baggy Greens for the first time since 2016, in Wellington and Christchurch.

The Black Caps will also play Bangladesh in ODI and T20 series in December, Pakistan in a five match T20 series in January, before taking on Australia in three T20Is, two of which will be played at Eden Park.

The White Ferns on the other hand have T20s and ODIs against both Pakistan and England to look forward to.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) noted there are 10 instances where back-to-back games will be played at the same venue as they attempt to "address both the needs of different audiences and enhance the efficiency of its playing programme in an era of climate change awareness".

NZC chief executive David White said playing consecutive games at the same venue allowed organisers to cater for different tastes in terms of patronage, as well as reduce the amount of air travel and transport for teams, officials, broadcasters, and fans.

The White Ferns celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh. (Source: Photosport)

"In terms of venues with lights, we’ve been able to schedule several back-to-back night matches and day matches to ensure good opportunities for both families and adult patrons, respectively, which we think is good for the game," he said.

"It's a strategy that also complements our need to prioritise energy efficiency — and to just do the right thing as a sports organisation, given the challenges we're facing from climate change these days."

Beginning in December when the Pakistan women arrive and ending in April when the England women depart, the home summer will boast 32 internationals — all of which will be screened live and free-to-air on TVNZ platforms including TVNZ+.

White said cricket's exposure should thrive in the first free-to-air home summer in 24 years.

"It's a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge.

"It's great that people will be able to watch on their TVs at home or follow the action on digital devices no matter where they happen to be over the summer."

New Zealand Cricket International Summer Schedule

White Ferns v Pakistan

First T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 3

Second T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 5

Third T20, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, December 9

First ODI, Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown, December 12

Second ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, December 15

Third ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, December 18

Black Caps v Bangladesh

First ODI, Uni Oval, Dunedin, December 17

Second ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson, December 20

Third ODI, McLean Park, Napier, December 23

First T20, McLean Park, Napier, December 27

Second T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, December 29

Third T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, December 31

Black Caps v Pakistan

First T20, Eden Park, Auckland, January 12

Second T20, Seddon Park, Hamilton, January 14

Third T20, Uni Oval, Dunedin, January 17

Fourth T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, January 19

Fifth T20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, January 21

Black Caps v South Africa

First test, Bay Oval, Tauranga, February 4-8

Second test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, February 13-17

Black Caps v Australia

First T20, Sky Stadium, Wellington, February 21

Second T20, Eden Park, Auckland, February 23

Third T20, Eden Park, Auckland, February 25

First test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 29 to March 4

Second test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, March 8-24

White Ferns v England

