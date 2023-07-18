ACC figures show region with highest number of winter slip claims

July is the most dangerous month for winter slip injuries according to new ACC figures – and the deep south is our most perilous region.

The data spanned almost 14,000 claims over the past five years for injuries related to slipping on frost, ice, black ice or snow. In total, more than $36 million has been spent on recovery and rehabilitation. It does not include snowboarding, skiing, ice skating or ice hockey injuries.

Leading the charge was the Otago region, which received 831 claims last year alone. In the past five years, it had almost 3500. The next highest was Canterbury, with just over 2800.

The least amount of claims were recorded in the Gisborne region.

Across the country, the most injuries were soft tissue one like strains, sprains and bruises. However, people also suffered burns, dental injuries and concussions.

The most injured body parts were the back and knee.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said risk can be alleviated through a few simple actions.

“If possible, hang onto a rail or gate if walking on slippery surfaces like ice and frost, especially if you’re walking down hill, and remember to take it slow to reduce your chance of skidding.

“Wear appropriate footwear where you can – ensure your shoes have good traction and tread.”

More than one-third of all ACC injury claims each year are for slips, trips, and falls, with an annual cost of about $1.4 billion.