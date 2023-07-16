New Zealand
1News

MP, Waiheke locals protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry service

12:24pm
Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and protesters on Waiheke Island.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and protesters on Waiheke Island. (Source: 1News)

Dozens of locals gathered on Waiheke Island this morning to protest a 19% price hike on some tickets for the island's commercially-operated ferry service.

Protesters are angry at operator Fullers, which runs the island's primary passenger connection to Auckland. It's separate from the city's public transport system.

Protest organiser Bianca Ranson said yesterday that new return ticket prices "have forced people into choosing between groceries for the week, or hospital care".

"Businesses have noticed a huge downturn in foot traffic as the island is no longer a financially accessible visit from Auckland. There can be no destination tourism without an affordable ferry," she said in a statement.

Today protesters held up signs that read: "It's not fair. We live here."

Auckland Central and Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick attended in support.

Waiheke's ferry service has long been a sticking point for locals, many of whom have campaigned for the lifeline to be shifted to greater public control.

A teenager holds up a sign protesting former transport minister Steven Joyce.

A teenager holds up a sign protesting former transport minister Steven Joyce. (Source: 1News)

Ranson said: "Waiheke Island is more than just a playground for the rich and privileged, we are a community and have the right to have accessible and affordable access to public transport.

"It is unacceptable that a private company has such control over, what should be, a public asset. We refuse to stand by as Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services."

"We refuse to stand by as Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services."

"We refuse to stand by as Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services." (Source: 1News)

Fullers boss: Price change is 'misunderstood'

In a statement, Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne told 1News said yesterday the ticket price changes were "designed for use by the infrequent traveller and visitors", and that prices had not changed for residents and commuters.

"There are a number of fares available through Monthly and FlexiPasses, as well as a heavily discounted off-island return fare for $35 to support residents," he said.

"Our off-peak pricing, which sits at a 50% discount for $29.50 return, remains and it is only our on-peak pricing for infrequent adult visitors that has increased and appears to be misunderstood.

A Fullers ferry.

A Fullers ferry. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"There are a number of regular commuter fare options available to residents on the island with varying price points that are markedly discounted from the general return Waiheke fare.

"Fullers360 recognises the lifeline it provides to the region’s communities, including Waiheke Island and will continue to keep ticket prices as low as possible, despite rising operational costs."

The Transport Minister and Auckland Transport were approached by 1News for comment yesterday.

New ZealandAucklandTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

National pledges $500 million for 'pothole repair fund'

National pledges $500 million for 'pothole repair fund'

The party says the money for the programme would come from de-funding "blanket speed limit reductions and excessive speed bump installations".

12:47pm

1:00

Six in custody after Akl man threatened, has vehicle stolen

Six in custody after Akl man threatened, has vehicle stolen

Police say the incident occurred about 2.55am this morning on Mt Eden's Valley Rd.

Sat, Jul 15

Police urge caution as man rides e-scooter on Auckland motorway

Police urge caution as man rides e-scooter on Auckland motorway

Fri, Jul 14

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

Fri, Jul 14

Tips and tricks to avoid potholes this long weekend

Tips and tricks to avoid potholes this long weekend

Fri, Jul 14

4:23

Huge chunk of Auckland bus services suspended indefinitely

Huge chunk of Auckland bus services suspended indefinitely

Thu, Jul 13

5:24

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Man dies after incident in water in Waikato's Kaiaua

Man dies after incident in water in Waikato's Kaiaua

12:47pm

National pledges $500 million for 'pothole repair fund'

1:00

National pledges $500 million for 'pothole repair fund'

12:24pm

MP, Waiheke locals protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry service

MP, Waiheke locals protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry service

11:57am

Mystery as woman vanishes after reporting child on US highway

Mystery as woman vanishes after reporting child on US highway

11:28am

Foster fizzing over All Blacks' 'pretty special' win over Boks

Foster fizzing over All Blacks' 'pretty special' win over Boks

11:13am

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's 2023 election slogan

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's 2023 election slogan
1
2
3
4
5
6