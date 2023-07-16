MP, Waiheke locals protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry service

Dozens of locals gathered on Waiheke Island this morning to protest a 19% price hike on some tickets for the island's commercially-operated ferry service.

Protesters are angry at operator Fullers, which runs the island's primary passenger connection to Auckland. It's separate from the city's public transport system.

Protest organiser Bianca Ranson said yesterday that new return ticket prices "have forced people into choosing between groceries for the week, or hospital care".

"Businesses have noticed a huge downturn in foot traffic as the island is no longer a financially accessible visit from Auckland. There can be no destination tourism without an affordable ferry," she said in a statement.

Today protesters held up signs that read: "It's not fair. We live here."

Auckland Central and Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick attended in support.

Waiheke's ferry service has long been a sticking point for locals, many of whom have campaigned for the lifeline to be shifted to greater public control.

A teenager holds up a sign protesting former transport minister Steven Joyce. (Source: 1News)

Ranson said: "Waiheke Island is more than just a playground for the rich and privileged, we are a community and have the right to have accessible and affordable access to public transport.

"It is unacceptable that a private company has such control over, what should be, a public asset. We refuse to stand by as Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services."

Fullers boss: Price change is 'misunderstood'

In a statement, Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne told 1News said yesterday the ticket price changes were "designed for use by the infrequent traveller and visitors", and that prices had not changed for residents and commuters.

"There are a number of fares available through Monthly and FlexiPasses, as well as a heavily discounted off-island return fare for $35 to support residents," he said.

"Our off-peak pricing, which sits at a 50% discount for $29.50 return, remains and it is only our on-peak pricing for infrequent adult visitors that has increased and appears to be misunderstood.

A Fullers ferry. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"There are a number of regular commuter fare options available to residents on the island with varying price points that are markedly discounted from the general return Waiheke fare.

"Fullers360 recognises the lifeline it provides to the region’s communities, including Waiheke Island and will continue to keep ticket prices as low as possible, despite rising operational costs."

The Transport Minister and Auckland Transport were approached by 1News for comment yesterday.