Waiheke Island residents to protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry

Auckland's Waiheke Island community plans on protesting against the Fullers360 ferry service tomorrow morning following a 19% price hike residents say is "overpriced" and "unreliable".

Waiheke mana whenua, community members and business owners are gathering at Matiatia Bay at 10am on Sunday to protest the ferry service and ask Transport Minister David Parker to intervene in what protesters claim is "the most expensive [ferry service] in the world per km".

Protest organiser Bianca Ranson said in a statement that the new return ticket prices of $50 for residents and $59 for non-residents "have forced people into choosing between groceries for the week, or hospital care".

"Businesses have noticed a huge downturn in foot traffic as the island is no longer a financially accessible visit from Auckland. There can be no destination tourism without an affordable ferry," she said.

According to Ranson, the island was excluded from the Government's public transport subsidies, including free travel for children under 13, discounted fares for people under 25, and 50% off travel for community services card holders.

"Waiheke residents are fed up and want the Minister of Transport to act now and bring Waiheke into Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM) under Auckland Transport (AT) before the election," she said.

The PTOM is the framework governing how public transport bus and ferry services are planned and put in place.

"Waiheke Island is more than just a playground for the rich and privileged, we are a community and have the right to have accessible and affordable access to public transport. It is unacceptable that a private company has such control over, what should be, a public asset," she said.

"We refuse to stand by as Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services."

The protest is promised to be peaceful and family-friendly, featuring live music and opportunities for cash donations, with attendees asked to dress in ocean-themed outfits.

Fullers360 CEO: Price change is 'misunderstood'

In a statement, Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne told 1News that the company was aware of the planned protest, arguing that it had the potential to "jeopardise the health and safety of passengers, community members, and Fullers360 crew".

"We do respect the right of individuals to protest peacefully and would ask attendees to please keep a safe distance from our vessels," he said.

Horne said ticket price changes were "designed for use by the infrequent traveller and visitors", and that prices had not changed for residents and commuters.

"There are a number of fares available through Monthly and FlexiPasses, as well as a heavily discounted off-island return fare for $35 to support residents," he said.

"Our off-peak pricing, which sits at a 50% discount for $29.50 return, remains and it is only our on-peak pricing for infrequent adult visitors that has increased and appears to be misunderstood.

"There are a number of regular commuter fare options available to residents on the island with varying price points that are markedly discounted from the general return Waiheke fare.

"Fullers360 recognises the lifeline it provides to the region’s communities, including Waiheke Island and will continue to keep ticket prices as low as possible, despite rising operational costs."

The Transport Minister and Auckland Transport have been approached by 1News for comment.