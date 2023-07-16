World
Aus sailor rescued after 2 months adrift in Pacific Ocean

8:20pm

An Australian sailor has been rescued after his disabled catamaran was adrift in the Pacific Ocean for two months.

Tim shaddock and his dog Bella survived on rainwater and raw fish after rough weather wiped out the electronics on his boat, which was on a voyage from Mexico to French Polynesia.

The extent of his ordeal became apparent as he recovered onboard a Mexican tuna trawler.

"I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time," he told the crew.

"I have not had food, enough food for a long time."

Shaddock has been cleared of any illnesses following his time at sea.

