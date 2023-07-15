Watch: Mallard joins waiata as Matariki celebrated in Ireland

Matariki was celebrated on the other side of the globe as Kiwis in Ireland got together and performed a waiata.

On Twitter, Ambassador of New Zealand to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, shared a video of himself and the New Zealand Embassy in singing Te Aroha at a gathering in Dublin to ring in the Māori New Year.

"Matariki in Dublin. Our wee waiata group is pretty good given we mainly didn’t know each other a few weeks ago," Mallard wrote in his post.

Irish senator Barry Ward was also took part in the celebration.

A number of Kiwis shared their joy at seeing Matariki celebrated beyond Aotearoa's borders.

"Beautiful. Lovely to see our special day being celebrated around the world," one user replied to Mallard's post.

"Ka rawe, simple but lovely waiata. Ka pai te mahi! Mānawatia a matariki!" another wrote.