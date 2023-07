Shaun and Kayla Johnson are celebrating the birth of a second daughter.

Shaun Johnson revealed the happy news on social media, saying she was their "little Matariki baby".

Born yesterday, she is named Sachi James Johnson.

The couple already had one daughter - Millah.

Shaun Johnson, who has been in strong for the Warriors, travelled to Australia for last week's win over the Eels.

The Warriors play the Sharks in Auckland tomorrow.

Kayla Johnson is a Silver Fern netballer.