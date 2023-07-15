Education watchdog calls for clear leadership pathway for new principals

Jjust over a quarter of principals felt prepared or very prepared to take on the top job for the first time, the latest report from the Education Review Office has found.

"They just haven't been given the experience before they've started on some of those real basic things like legislative requirements, which are quite tricky but you can learn," the ERO's deputy chief executive, Ruth Shinoda, said.

The report states New Zealand principals have more responsibilities and tasks than principals in most other comparable countries, but there's no set pathway for becoming a principal, and no minimum teaching requirements or leadership requirements in New Zealand unlike comparable countries.

"Principals are one of the biggest drivers of the quality of education in New Zealand," Shinoda said.

The report found just 15 per cent of new principals feel prepared to manage their school's resources.

Meeting obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and working in partnership with whānau Māori and hapū is another area some principals are struggling with.

"Less than half of new principals are confident to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi," the report read.

Mairangi Bay School principal Nathan Janes said there are "lots of hats that you have, whether it's finance, health and safety, teaching and learning instruction, property, and also the wellbeing of your staff".

The principal has been in the role for one year and has benefitted from having a mentor, previous leadership experience as a deputy principal and regularly meeting up with other principals.

"I'm lucky 'cause I've got a great board, a great leadership team, a great community... and that's one model that we could support in terms of a coherent pathway so that all principals have the same opportunity as me," he said.

The ERO has released a range of recommendations for the Ministry of Education based around the requirement for stronger support structures, particularly for new principals in small schools and Māori principals.

One of the recommendations is for leadership experience to be a requirement when recruiting principals.

Ministry of Education schools policy general manager Jen Fraser said it's set to release principal eligibility criteria soon.

"The Ministry appreciates ERO's report on the support and preparation of new principals and acknowledges that this is a time where support is needed to help them deliver quality education for ākonga (students)," Fraser said in a statement.

"Also underway is a work programme to make sure that principals and aspiring principals have clear and supported pathways, and opportunities to develop and refresh their knowledge and skills."

The Ministry of Education has invested in a range of professional development initiatives for new principals, including employing 21 leadership advisors, providing $6000 per year for principals to access coaching and support in the latest collective agreements, and providing one-off wellbeing funding to new principals last year.

Kaiapoi North School principal Jason Miles has 27 years of experience but said he's still learning in the role and needs support.

He says education sector groups are keen to develop a structured leadership programme for staff looking to step up with the Ministry.

"It's certainly a complex role but really rewarding and as you come into the role, you really need to have that support and confidence to lead the school," he said.