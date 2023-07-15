Black Ferns bench saves the day against US after early red card

Relive 1News' live updates of this morning's Pacific Four Series Test between the Black Ferns and USA in Ottawa, Canada.

FT: NZL 39-17 USA

NZL TRY! Du Plessis ends it in style! The Black Ferns get inside the US 22 and despite initially giving the ball away, get the turnover back and attack on the right wing.

That ends the match and what a comeback from the Black Ferns! 34 unanswered points in the second half from NZ! A lot of that comes down to the impact the bench had in settling things down after the early red card for their side but the USA also just ran out of gas. Demant was the first one brought on and it wasn't hard to see why. Another outstanding performance from her and she really was the spark for this comeback. Coupled with the early introduction of Marino-Tauhinu to have another driver out there, they really got the Black Ferns back to what they do best and never looked back.

A great result for the Black Ferns and good display of coaching from Bunting as well to make the necessary changes when needed.

76min: NZL 34-17 USA

ANOTHER scrum penalty! This forward pack has been sensational in the second half. NZ lineout 10m inside the US half now.

75min: NZL 34-17 USA

A penalty shortly after the restart allows the Black Ferns to get up to their 10m line for free with a lineout but a knock on soon after gives the US the ball back. It'll be an American scrum 10m inside the NZ half.

73min: NZL 34-17 USA

NZL TRY! That should do it and who else but Demant seals the deal! The Black Ferns work a turnover in the middle of the field and go right with their counterattack. Demant sees the hole, slices through and she's in practically untouched from 20m out.

70min: NZL 29-17 USA

There's a bit of back and forth kicking after the restart but in the end the Black Ferns come out on top with a USA knock on. NZ scrum just outside their own 22 and they get another penalty there! Superb effort from the back in the second half.

68min: NZL 29-17 USA

NZL TRY! Mikaele-Tu'u too big, too strong! Off the top of the lineout with a slick little move and it comes to the Black Ferns No.8 who is already ramping up to full speed. She hits the US line and there's no stopping that.

65min: NZL 22-17 USA

The Black Ferns pack gets it done again! Another huge shove and they earn a scrum penalty! No time wasted choosing what they'll do - a kick for the corner and we have a 5m lineout!

64min: NZL 22-17 USA

The Black Ferns go to the blindside again and again it falters. Knock on and that's a US scrum, 15m from their own line near the right sideline.

63min: NZL 22-17 USA

The Black Ferns make their way up to the US 22 but again, going wide they can't quite control it and the ball rolls into touch. USA lineout just inside their 22.

62min: NZL 22-17 USA

NZ clear from the restart but can't find touch so USA bring it back. It's messy though and so they'll start their attack on halfway. The NZ defence is up though and pushing USA into their own half! There's a chip and chase from the US but NZ recover and go for a kick of their own. Kelly gives chase as it bounces into the US 22 but the Americans get back and clear in time. NZ lineout 10m inside the US half.

59min: NZL 22-17 USA

NZL TRY! The forwards get their reward! They earned the initial penalty with the scrum, then the maul and now Love goes over in the corner to put the Black Ferns in front! And the cherry on top? Holmes from the left sideline slots the extras with a superb kick!

57min: NZL 15-17 USA

Another penalty for the Black Ferns as the US collapse the maul. No three points this time - they want more and kick for the corner! 5m lineout coming up!

56min: NZL 15-17 USA

And another big shove gets the Black Ferns a scrum penalty! NZ kick for the sideline and get a lineout on the USA 22.

Bunting has now emptied his bench. They talk about impact players but this is a true representation of that.

55min: NZL 15-17 USA

BIG shove from NZ at the scrum but USA get it out in time. They try shifting the ball down the line but there's a BIG hit from Simon that forces a knock on! So another scrum now, this time it's NZ's feed and it's 5m from halfway in the Kiwi half.

53min: NZL 15-17 USA

NZ try something down the blindside but it doesn't come off. USA scrum in the same spot now - 10m inside NZ half.

52min: NZL 15-17 USA

The Black Ferns' momentum is halted briefly as they're penalised for being offside. USA kick for touch and get it, giving them a lineout 10m inside the NZ half but their throw at that lineout isn't straight, so it's a New Zealand scrum in the same spot.

50min: NZL 15-17 USA

NZL THREE! Black Ferns get a penalty shortly after the lineout as Demant goes in at a ruck and the US don't release! 40m out and right in front, they take the three on offer and Holmes slots it.

Game on in Ottawa.

48min: NZL 12-17 USA

USA go deep once more but this NZ side is firing up! A couple of offloads and suddenly they're up near halfway. They shift it to the right wing but the last pass just can't stick so there's a lineout. The stop in play does allow NZ to go up to 14 players again though and Bunting also brings Simon into the action so plenty of veteran heads on the field now.

47min: NZL 12-17 USA

NZL TRY! DOWN TO 13 BUT NOT OUT! USA under pressure clear the ball but it doesn't find touch and the Black Ferns are on the attack. Teneti makes the break and has all the support in the world with one to beat. Chooses Marino-Tauhinu and she's in near the sticks.

Bunting's changes and injection of experience has paid off. It wouldn't be what he wanted at the start of the day, but it's certainly what he needed.

45min: NZL 5-17 USA

DEMANT IS MAGIC! USA try a cheeky grubber off the dropout but Demant scoops it up and launches a counter attack all on her own down the left wing. Carves up three defenders on her way to open space. Looking for support, can't see any around her but sees Holmes near the left wing and kicks for the corner! Holmes gives chase, the bounce is awkward, she gets to it 5m from the US line but is bundled into touch. Superb.

44min: NZL 5-17 USA

USA NO TRY! USA go deep on the kickoff and the Black Ferns look to run it out. Immediately, there's a noticeable change in the attack with quick ball from Marino-Tauhinu and direction from Demant getting them all the way up to halfway. The Black Ferns try a chip kick through but USA scoop it up and immediately punish them with a kick the other way with no one back for NZ. They eventually get back but the NZ clearance doesn't find touch and now USA are on the attack with a two-player advantage! They storm towards the NZ line and are inches short. One last bid but it's held up! NZ dropout.

40min: NZL 5-17 USA

USA get us going in the second half. Looks like Bunting's working his bench already with Marino-Tauhinu on the field as well as Ponsonby and Holmes. A reminder NZ start this half down two players.

HT: NZL 5-17 USA

Taina Tukuafu makes a run against the Black Ferns. (Source: Getty)

Well that brings us to halftime and it's been a rough one for the Black Ferns. Hohaia's red card in the opening minutes has thrown a lot of what Bunting probably wanted to see today out the window and we've already seen hints of that with Demant's early introduction.

The Black Ferns have had moments of potential but then the play comes undone - whether it be because of the disjointed situation they now find themselves in, or lack of experience to address it, but it's hurting the few chances they've had.

It's the complete opposite for the US - they're seeing opportunities and they're taking them. As the confidence has grown throughout the match, so too have the chances and they're really starting to make this tough for New Zealand.

Stay with us, we'll have the second half shortly.

39min: NZL 5-17 USA

USA THREE! USA, perhaps surprisingly, take the three points on offer rather than try and go for seven with a two-player advantage. A sign of respect for the world champions?

38min: NZL 5-14 USA

NZL YELLOW! After a maul falls flat, USA go to the backline and throw themselves at the NZ line once more. They get a penalty advantage as Mikaele-Tu'u doesn't roll away. USA with the advantage try a cross kick but nothing comes of it so we come back to the penalty. Referee stops time and says that's too many penalties now so off Mikaele-Tu'u goes. NZ down to 13.

37min: NZL 5-14 USA

Up to halfway the Black Ferns go with a nice break from Willison! NZ rumble another 15m with the forwards before it comes back to Willison again and she gets them to the US 22m with another great run! But the USA draw ANOTHER turnover and kick it away to get some territory back. Steinmetz scrambles back but she's surrounded by US chasers and there's another turnover. USA now with the ball and they get a penalty for a high tackle. USA kick for touch and get a lineout on the NZ 22m.

33min: NZL 5-14 USA

USA make a break down the right wing and are flying into the Black Ferns' half but they get ahead of themselves and in looking to keep the play going, there's a knock on. NZ scrum 10m from halfway.

30min: NZL 5-14 USA

USA earn a penalty soon after the scrum but the kick is a bit sloppy so they don't gain much for the lineout. US lineout 15m from halfway.

Of note - Ruahei Demant has been brought on for Grace Brooker. Looks like Bunting wants some leadership and stability in his backline with their form thrown out at Kelly's move into halfback.

29min: NZL 5-14 USA

A slick midfield move off the scrum gets the Black Ferns up near the US 22 but again there's a knock on. USA scrum 20m from halfway.

27min: NZL 5-14 USA

An error from USA on the restart gives the Black Ferns a scrum 5m inside the US half.

25min: NZL 5-14 USA

USA TRY! NZ look to run this out of their own 22 and it's looking good until there's a clean strip and USA are back on the attack! They throw themselves at the Kiwi line and eventually the weakened defence breaks with Johnson going over.

22min: NZL 5-7 USA

The Black Ferns survive again! USA with a superb break off their scrum and it's captain Roos of all people somehow getting back to stop the try initially 10m from her own line. USA look to spread the ball, going from the right all the way to the left wing but the final pass can't stick and there's a knock on! NZ scrum on their own 5m.

20min: NZL 5-7 USA

A great linebreak off the NZ scrum but it's undone with another knock on. USA scrum 10m inside the NZ half.

USA back up to 15 players.

18min: NZL 5-7 USA

NZ can't control their own lineout and USA kick ahead. They find the sideline again and it gets even better - the Black Ferns' lineout doesn't have a straight throw so US gain possession. They win their lineout 35m from the NZ line and look to attack but there's a knock on so the Black Ferns survive. NZ scrum around 20m from halfway.

15min: NZL 5-7 USA

There's a knock on by the US and the Black Ferns immediately look for territory with a kick ahead. USA get back and kick as well and there's a bit of a duel going on before NZ come out on top with the US kicking it out on the full. We come back for Black Ferns lineout 35m from the US line.

14min: NZL 5-7 USA

USA gain a penalty now and take their time finding touch. US lineout 10m inside NZ's half.

11min: NZL 5-7 USA

USA give up a penalty shortly after the restart, resulting in the Black Ferns bringing play into the US half but another knock-on stops their attack short. US scrum 15m from halfway.

9min: NZL 5-7 USA

NZL TRY! Too powerful! NZ go to the maul and Grace Gago comes off the back, meeting the defence but still powering her way over on debut.

7min: NZL 0-7 USA

USA YELLOW! And the TMO has come in again for another instance of head contact. This time it's the USA and replays show it's Perris-Redding's shoulder directly to a Black Fern's head. However, there's mitigation so it's only a yellow. Still, that gives the Black Ferns a chance to immediately respond with the numbers now even and penalty giving them a lineout 5m from the US line.

7min: NZL 0-7 USA

Black Ferns unsurprisingly go deep on the restart and look to pin USA in their 22. They do just that as the US can't make much mileage with eight phases so they finally kick. Black Ferns bring it back and Kelly is playing halfback now. Up to the US 22 they go but there's a turnover at the ruck! USA clear again and the scrambling Black Ferns knock it on! USA scrum 10m from halfway.

4min: NZL 0-7 USA

USA TRY! US make the most of the penalty and score off a lineout. Huge challenge coming up for this young Black Ferns side.

3min: NZL 0-0 USA

NZL RED! That's a HUGE moment at the start of this game. The TMO comes in to point out a nasty collision and it's Hohaia with a head-on-head collision. It doesn't look pretty and there's no mitigating factors so the referee goes to her pocket for a red card.

A reminder that this isn't Super Rugby so she is gone, and the Black Ferns are down to 14, for the rest of the game.

2min: NZL 0-0 USA

USA win a penalty at the scrum and it's a quick tap! They break through the scrambling NZ defence and into the Black Ferns' half! Steinmetz makes the required stop on the right wing. The USA fires it back to the left looking to stretch NZ but that leads to the ball going into touch, although it did so coming off an NZ player. USA lineout 25m from the line.

1min: NZL 0-0 USA

Kelly goes short with the kickoff and it's weighted to perfection as there's a big hit just after the catch which forces a knock on! Black Ferns look to launch an attack but it's stopped by a knock on of their own. USA scrum just outside their 22.

8:00am: Kickoff

Kelly gets us going and we're underway in Ottawa!

7:55am: Pregame

There's a humorous little fluff from the announcer as the teams take the field with the Black Ferns initially introduced as "Australia" for their national anthem before it's corrected. Whoops.

The haka soon follows and if anyone didn't know this was a New Zealand team before, they certainly do after that.

7:50am: Conditions

No signs of another tornado after one touched down in Ottawa yesterday but it's another good afternoon for rugby! It's around 24 degrees at the moment and cloudy overhead. No rain expected in the match and a light northern breeze. As they did last week, today's game will be played on an artificial turf so expect some big hits and some attacking play.

7:40am: Captain Roos

As previously mentioned, Maia Roos will become the youngest captain of the Black Ferns this morning. Check out 1News Sports' Jessica Dermody report on her promotion - and her timeless reaction:

7:30am: Preview

Kendra Reynolds makes a run against USA. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns have made significant changes to their side for their final Pacific Four Series Test against USA this morning - including in their leadership.

Lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos will become the youngest player to lead the side when New Zealand take the field in Ottawa on the weekend as part of Allan Bunting's new-look lineup.

Roos will captain the side with regular co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon named on the bench for the contest.

Bunting said the changes were about developing the Black Ferns as a squad and that included leaders.

"Throughout my time in the Black Ferns, Maia has been exceptional, a true professional both on and off the field and her presence is widely felt," Bunting said.

"She is a key member of our leadership group now, her daily habits and actions transition into consistent performance."

Roos will lead a different-looking pack from the one that took the heavy hits of Canada on Sunday with Waikato prop Esther Faiaoga-Tilo and Counties Manukau hooker Grace Gago making their Black Ferns debuts with starts in the front row.

Bunting commended Faiaoga-Tilo and Gago for their work ethic.

“Esther transitioned to the front row earlier this year and has flourished in the role while Grace had a remarkable season for the Blues during Super Rugby Aupiki.

"Each have continued to grind away, supporting the team through the last two tests, while continuing to learn and develop. Now it’s time to let them loose. It will be a special moment for them both, their whānau and credit for their persistence and drive.”

Alongside Roos in the locking department is a promoted Joanah Ngan-Woo and outside them in the loose forwards Lucy Jenkins gets her first start in the black jersey after an impressive international debut off the bench last week.

Joining Jenkins is Kendra Reynolds and powerhouse No.8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u who - along with Roos - will be the only two players to start all three Pacific Four Series Test matches this year.

Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Tanya Kalounivale share a moment at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

There's plenty of changes in the backline as well with Iritana Hohaia and Rosie Kelly also earning their first starts at halfback and first-five, respectively.

Outside them, Grace Brooker has been named to start in the midfield alongside Amy du Plessis after the latter's stunning performance against Canada last week.

In the outside trio, Grace Steinmetz has been awarded the No.11 jersey while Kelsey Teneti has been promoted to the right wing and joining them at fullback is Tenika Willison.

The injection of youth has allowed Bunting to name an experienced bench with the likes of Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love, Chelsea Bremner and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu all in the wings alongside their usual co-captains.

While the match means little results-wise, with the Black Ferns already confirmed a place in the WXV1 competition latter this year thanks to their two big wins over Australia and Canada to date, Bunting said it was important the side continues to build on the foundations they've established.

“As a team it is important, we continue to build our depth and our game foundations. I’m really proud of the growth in our group and after a tough travel week how our ladies fronted and responded to challenges, there is still a lot we can build on, good things take time.”

“We are looking forward to seeing our new Black Ferns take lead in this Test, we have faith in all our squad, all we expect is effort which I know we will see and always being intentional about enjoying these special moments.”

7:25am: Teams

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u meets some stiff opposition against USA. (Source: Photosport)

USA: 1. Catie Benson 2. Kathryn Treder 3. Charli Jacoby 4. Rachel Ehrecke 5. Hallie Taufoou 6. Paluvava’u Freda Tafuna 7. Georgie Perris-Redding (VC) 8. Rachel Johnson 9. Taina Tukuafu 10. McKenzie Hawkins 11. Summer Harris-Jones 12. Eti Haungatau 13. Kate Zackary (C) 14. Jennine Detiveaux 15. Tess Feury

Reserves: 16. Jett Hayward 17. Mona Tupou 18. Tiara A’au 19. Evelyn Ashenbrucker 20. Erica Jarrell* 21. Olivia Ortiz 22. Joanne Fa’avesi 23. Meya Bizer

Black Ferns: 1. Esther Faiaoga-Tilo* 2. Grace Gago* 3. Amy Rule 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (C) 6. Lucy Jenkins 7. Kendra Reynolds 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u 9. Iritana Hohaia 10. Rosie Kelly 11. Grace Steinmetz 12. Grace Brooker 13. Amy du Plessis 14. Kelsey Teneti 15. Tenika Willison

Reserves: 16. Georgia Ponsonby 17. Phillipa Love 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Chelsea Bremner 20. Kennedy Simon 21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu 22. Ruahei Demant 23. Renee Holmes