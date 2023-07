A woman has died after a single-car crash in Whangārei overnight.

Police said the incident took place on Whareora Road, at the intersection with Paranui Valley Road, in Tikipunga about 3:25am.

The vehicle left the road, went through a fence and down a bank, before coming to a rest in a creek.

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.