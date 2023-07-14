Tips and tricks to avoid potholes this long weekend

With more people expected to be travelling over Matariki, and what feels like more potholes than ever on our roads, how are drivers meant to keep themselves (and their vehicles) safe?

AA Road Safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen spoke to Seven Sharp about ways to avoid those pesky pits, and when you may be eligible for compensation.

First, Thomsen suggests keeping an eye out while you are driving and keep a good following distance.

“If you are following the vehicle in front of you too closely, you don’t have much space, you’re not going to be able to see the roads. Make sure you’ve got good following distance.”

He also encourages people to look further ahead as they drive.

“We don’t want people just focused right in front of their car when they’re driving, look as far up the road as you can.”

He says that when he sees cars in front of him slowing down or moving left or right within the lane, it suggests there may be a pothole up ahead- or another hazard.

“I can slow down a bit, I can be ready and be watching for it.”

He says that if you encounter a pothole while approaching “you do not want to take sudden, evasive action”.

While no one wants to hit them, turning the wheel too much may cause you to lose control.

If your car is damaged while on a highway, you can approach NZTA or Waka Kotahi. If it's on a local road, contact the local council.

“There will be a process for seeking compensation, but it starts to get quite ‘legal-y’ at that point. Essentially, if there’s been a pothole there that the authorities have known about for some time, have had an opportunity to do work on, or to put out some warning signs and that hasn’t happened, then you might be able to get some compensation from them,” he says.

As for keeping safe over the winter, Thomsen says it comes down to "vision and grip".

“If your windscreen wipers are on or it’s a bit dark and gloomy, have your headlights on when you’re driving- it’ll help other people see you easier.”

“The roads are wetter, are [more slippery], in some parts of the country that gets colder you’re looking at icy roads, so it’s really important… [that] you maximise your following distances.”