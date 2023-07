Smoke billowed from a large shed fire in Christchurch's Linwood this evening, amid concern for nearby houses.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said they were alerted to the blaze about 4.40pm.

FENZ initially sent two crews, but two more firetrucks were deployed because of the blaze's close proximity to homes.

The fire has now been contained to the shed, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.