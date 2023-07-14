New Zealand
Police urge caution as man rides e-scooter on Auckland motorway

12:21pm

Police have responded to reports of a man riding an electric scooter on Auckland's north-western motorway in the early hours of the morning.

Police say the man was spotted near the Newton Rd on-ramp in Grey Lynn around 3am.

They say the man was compliant and left the motorway after a conversation. However, they urged road users to obey all road rules to prevent harm.

"Every road user has a responsibility to make sure they and others get to their destination safely, We are disappointed to see these types of dangerous acts."

Unsafe e-scooter practises are not unusual in Auckland. Earlier this year an individual was spotted riding over the Harbour Bridge, as was a different individual in 2018.

From 2018 to October 2022, taxpayers paid out more than $30.14 million for e-scooter-related injuries.

Among those, there were 2215 new claims for the year to October 31, 2022 - totalling $7.44 million. The average payout was $2931 per claim.

