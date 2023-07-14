Police appeal after armed group rob Christchurch store

Police are appealing for help from the public as they investigate the armed robbery of a store in Christchurch's Linwood.

The incident occurred about about 7.45pm yesterday at a McGregors Road premises, a police spokesperson said.

"Four offenders entered the store, presented weapons, and demanded cash and items.

"Fortunately there were no injuries, however the shop attendants are understandably very distressed by what has occurred.

"The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle, a stolen silver Toyota Mark X, registration PJK805," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

"If you recognise any of these people, or have information about the incident or those involved, we would like to hear from you," the police spokesperson said.