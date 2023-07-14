Kiri Allan to return to work, resume full duties, PM announces

Labour MP and minister Kiri Allan will return to work and resume her full duties from Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

It comes after revelations two senior public servants were aware of concerns about "working relationships" with Allan and staff. No formal complaints were made.

The prime minister said last Monday that he suggested under-fire minister Kiri Allan take a couple of weeks off, after being under "intense scrutiny".

"Kiri has had a rough time lately, both personally and at work," Hipkins said in a statement today.

"I'm pleased she is in a much better space after taking some time off and getting some professional support.

"Mental wellbeing should never be a source of shame or embarrassment.

"I commend Kiri for speaking publicly about her recent struggles and I've been resolutely committed to supporting her through that."

In a tweet last week, Allan said: "My mental health issues were to do with personal things that happened. Mental health is not an excuse for poor behaviour - I've been clear, where there are issues to answer for, I will."

Hipkins said the pair discussed the allegations against Allan this morning.

"Kiri is a talented Minister who makes a huge contribution to our government. It's important we have a diversity of views, voices and experiences around the Cabinet table and Kiri's recent experiences only adds to that," he said.

"In our discussions, Kiri did acknowledge that in her passion for her work she sets high standards and high expectations of herself and her staff, but staff and officials must be treated with respect, and there is clear guidance for MPs around that.

"Kiri agrees with me on that."

Hipkins also pointed to Allan's recent health struggles.

"When you add the fact Kiri has battled and overcome cancer in that time plus some personal challenges it's understandable that she was feeling under pressure," he said.

"Regardless, I've made my expectations to Ministers around their conduct crystal clear and Kiri has agreed to focus on the way she interacts with those around her and make improvements where necessary.

"When she returns to work Kiri will receive extra coaching to support her to create the positive working environment both of us are committed to."

Allan said she was thankful for the support and aroha she's received in recent weeks.

"It's helped me to get through and I know I can come out of this a stronger and better person," she said.

"I apologise to anyone who has found my behaviour towards them unacceptable.

"I will also offer that apology personally to anyone who wants to talk to me individually.

"I want to create a working environment where we set high expectations and work hard to achieve them," Allan added.

"But I'll be working extra hard to make sure those around me know and see how much I appreciate them and value the work they do."