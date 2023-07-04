Politics
1News

PM says he has confidence in Kiri Allan despite allegation

29 mins ago

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he still has confidence in Kiri Allan despite an allegation, levelled in the media, that the minister "yelled and screamed" at a staffer.

It comes as Hipkins is preparing to go for a week-long trip to Europe while Allan takes a break from work — one that she says is due to the school holidays and unrelated to the reports of her behaviour.

She said in a tweet yesterday: "I’m not on 'mental health leave again'. I'll take a couple of days off over school holidays because each parent has to as we don't have others that can take care of our kid.

Hipkins was cagey when asked yesterday whether he maintained confidence in the minister, but speaking to Breakfast today, he was asked directly and said: "Yes. Kiri is an incredibly competent and talented person who's clearly had a bit of a rough run lately.

"And whenever any minister goes through an experience like that, I would sit down and have a conversation with them, which I will do with Kiri when we're both back in a position where we can have a face-to-face meeting."

Allan has recently confirmed a relationship separation.

In a tweet yesterday, she said: "My mental health issues were to do with personal things that happened. Mental health is not an excuse for poor behaviour - I’ve been clear, where there are issues to answer for, I will."

The PM said he would insist on having a face-to-face meeting with Allan — meaning addressing any ongoing issues would be on hold while he was in Europe.

"I think whenever a minister has been under a lot of pressure, which she has been over the last few weeks, it's important that we have an opportunity to sit down and talk about that and we will do that."

Last week, Stuff reported on one public servant who said the minister was "yelling and screaming at me on the phone so loud that my staff in the room could hear it".

One other staffer told the publication that they had "concerns" about how the minister dealt with staff.

But Allan "strongly refutes" the anonymous allegations reported.

She said in a statement that "no complaints have ever been taken up with MBIE or myself, and certainly nothing that resembles these allegations".

It came after it was confirmed there were working relationship issues within the minister's office, which the chief executive of DoC was aware of.

Speaking to Newshub's AM programme today, Hipkins said he would not directly investigate the allegation of "yelling and screaming" raised in the Stuff story as he believed it had already been dealt with.

"The feedback that I had from the relevant chief executives was that they were satisfied that those issues were resolved at the time that they were first raised," he said.

"Now, where you've got the people who are the actual employer, saying that they were satisfied, the issue was resolved, I'm not sure what I would be doing over the top of that.

"Ultimately, the responsibility here sits with the employer. There are clear rules around how all of that operates, and in this case, the employers are saying that they felt that the issue had been adequately resolved."

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt's plan to increase nursing students cautiously welcomed

Govt's plan to increase nursing students cautiously welcomed

Health advocates say there will need to be a careful approach to the deployment of the additional nurses.

8:15pm

2:06

Siri interrupts Chris Hipkins during media conference

Siri interrupts Chris Hipkins during media conference

"Sorry, Siri's just talking to me," the prime minister laughed.

5:35pm

PM 'suggested' under-fire minister Kiri Allan take time off

PM 'suggested' under-fire minister Kiri Allan take time off

5:28pm

3500 more to access cataract surgery with new national threshold

3500 more to access cataract surgery with new national threshold

2:45pm

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

12:29pm

0:33

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

11:42am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Video: Crack in US roller coaster beam seen as thrill-seekers pass by

0:16

Video: Crack in US roller coaster beam seen as thrill-seekers pass by

13 mins ago

White Ferns lose first-ever series against Sri Lanka

White Ferns lose first-ever series against Sri Lanka

29 mins ago

PM says he has confidence in Kiri Allan despite allegation

10:06

PM says he has confidence in Kiri Allan despite allegation

39 mins ago

'Near riots': Fury as Fullers raises Waiheke Island ferry prices

'Near riots': Fury as Fullers raises Waiheke Island ferry prices

8:42am

'Plane just dropped': Turbulence injures 7 on Sydney flight

'Plane just dropped': Turbulence injures 7 on Sydney flight

8:26am

Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ over death of 19-year-old grandson

Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ over death of 19-year-old grandson
1
2
3
4
5
6