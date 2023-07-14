Rugby
Injured TJ Perenara signs two-year extension with Hurricanes

12:47pm
TJ Perenara is tackled against the Brumbies in Wellington.

TJ Perenara is tackled against the Brumbies in Wellington.

TJ Perenara has decided to stay in New Zealand, recommitting to the Hurricanes for another two seasons.

The 31-year-old has signed a deal today that will keep him in the capital until the end of 2025 after missing this season due to a long-term Achilles injury he suffered against England at Twickenham late last year.

“I’m excited to re-sign with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby," Perenara said.

"This last year has been tough missing out through injury, so having the opportunity to come back and play for the teams that I love, was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Since his memorable hat-trick on debut in 2012, Perenara has become a fan favourite with his play and humble personality.

Alongside his 150 matches for the Hurricanes, Perenara, of Ngāti Rangatihi descent, has made 80 appearances for the All Blacks - including a World Cup win - and has represented the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said he was thrilled to retain the half-back for the next two seasons.

“TJ is a really important person within the Hurricanes," he said.

"He has grown into an excellent leader and he has so much passion for the jersey and club. We are delighted that he has extended his time with us.”

The new deal comes after Perenara left the Hurricanes in 2021 for a season in Japan with the Red Hurricanes but on return quickly re-established himself in the All Blacks.

However, his injury opened the door for other halfbacks to impress Ian Foster this season, leading to Hurricanes teammate Cam Roigard, who filled the yellow No.9 jersey in Perenara's absence, getting his first call up.

