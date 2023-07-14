Award-winning musician Seth Haapu releases new album

Seth Haapu has returned to the music scene, with new album Whai Ora - meaning to 'seek wellbeing'.

Hailing from Whanganui, but Auckland based, Seth said he created most of the album at his home studio.

"We built a little studio in the back of our whare during lockdown. It's been wonderful to have a sanctuary to come to reflect and the chance to bring waiata to life."

He describes that waiata as 'Pacific soul'.

"I think there's a soul or wairua, an essence, that is connected to my identity as Polynesian. So that is embedded in the use of instruments and also balancing that with contemporary sounds," he said.

The album came together with the support of te reo Māori experts like Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and songwriters like Maisey Rika and Teeks.

He said it was a humbling opportunity, "first and foremost to soak up their experience, their knowledge. Then come together and see what we can create".

Seth will be performing at TVNZ & TikTok's Purapura Whetū Stars of Matariki tonight.