New Zealand
1News

3 arrested in Wellington after crashing into oncoming traffic

1:09pm

(Source: 1News)

Three people have been arrested north of Wellington after failing to stop for police and crashing into other vehicles.

In a release, police said a person of interest was spotted in a vehicle on Whitford Brown Rd around 10am and officers signalled for the driver to stop.

"Immediately after this, the vehicle turned left into oncoming traffic on Whitford Brown off-ramp northbound lane – the vehicle heading south towards Wellington," the statement read.

"The vehicle crashed into another, which nudged into third vehicle causing minor damage to one vehicle and moderate damage to another.

"Minor injuries were reported to those in the second vehicle."

Three people were taken into custody, police said that charges are being considered.

The serious crash unit attended the scene and the road has since reopened.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fleeing offender interrupts Matariki event, public help with arrest

BREAKING

Fleeing offender interrupts Matariki event, public help with arrest

The car came to a stop by a crowd gathered for a hāngī, in what had otherwise been "a friendly, uplifting atmosphere".

52 mins ago

Police urge caution as man rides e-scooter on Auckland motorway

Police urge caution as man rides e-scooter on Auckland motorway

Police say the man was spotted near the Newton Rd on-ramp in Grey Lynn around 3am.

12:21pm

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

9:59am

Over 380 ram-raids, 218 prosecutions in six months ending May

Over 380 ram-raids, 218 prosecutions in six months ending May

8:55pm

Alleged fake passport scheme busted in Whanganui

Alleged fake passport scheme busted in Whanganui

6:51pm

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

6:44pm

1:52

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

'Aggressive' sea otter wanted in US after stealing surfboards

0:44

'Aggressive' sea otter wanted in US after stealing surfboards

52 mins ago

BREAKING

Fleeing offender interrupts Matariki event, public help with arrest

Fleeing offender interrupts Matariki event, public help with arrest

59 mins ago

Daniel Hillier, Ryan Fox shoot solid starts to Scottish Open

Daniel Hillier, Ryan Fox shoot solid starts to Scottish Open

2:01pm

'Recipe for disaster': Gisborne neighbours battle Kāinga Ora development

'Recipe for disaster': Gisborne neighbours battle Kāinga Ora development

1:48pm

Officer 'thrown across car' after high-speed Sydney police chase

3:02

Officer 'thrown across car' after high-speed Sydney police chase

1:12pm

Sweetener is 'possible' cancer cause, still considered safe - WHO

Sweetener is 'possible' cancer cause, still considered safe - WHO
1
2
3
4
5
6