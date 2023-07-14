3 arrested in Wellington after crashing into oncoming traffic

Three people have been arrested north of Wellington after failing to stop for police and crashing into other vehicles.

In a release, police said a person of interest was spotted in a vehicle on Whitford Brown Rd around 10am and officers signalled for the driver to stop.

"Immediately after this, the vehicle turned left into oncoming traffic on Whitford Brown off-ramp northbound lane – the vehicle heading south towards Wellington," the statement read.

"The vehicle crashed into another, which nudged into third vehicle causing minor damage to one vehicle and moderate damage to another.

"Minor injuries were reported to those in the second vehicle."

Three people were taken into custody, police said that charges are being considered.

The serious crash unit attended the scene and the road has since reopened.