Zucker punch: Adesanya releases pics of surprise sparring session

52 mins ago
Israel Adesanya takes a hit from Mark Zuckerberg.

Israel Adesanya takes a hit from Mark Zuckerberg. (Source: Twitter/@Stylebender)

Israel Adesanya has released images of his surprise sparring session with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The New Zealand/Nigerian UFC middleweight champ posted pictures wrestling and sparring with the tech-giant on his Twitter feed today.

"We both have South Africans to deal with," Adesanya captioned the post, referencing his likely upcoming title defence against Dricus du Plessis and Zuckerberg's possible fight against Elon Musk.

Adesanya and Zuckerberg duke it out on the mat.

Adesanya and Zuckerberg duke it out on the mat. (Source: Twitter/@Stylebender)

Adesanya and Zuckerberg reportedly hooked up to train at Meta's California headquarters after Sunday’s UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

It comes as Zuckerberg and tech-rival Elon Musk recently exchanged a war of words which led to the pair agreeing to face off in the ring to settle their differences.

UFC boss Dana White gave the seemingly tongue-in-cheek comments some credibility when he said he had talked to the pair and they were both serious about making it happen.

They were joined by Australian UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Zuckerberg began training in mixed martial arts last year and posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament in May.

