Sport
1News

'Serious business' - Adesanya trains with Mark Zuckerberg

11:12am
Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg and Alexander Volkanovski.

Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg and Alexander Volkanovski. (Source: Twitter/@stylebender)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been pictured training with New Zealand/Nigerian UFC great Israel Adesanya and Australia's Alexander Volkanovski.

It comes as Zuckerberg and tech-rival Elon Musk recently exchanged a war of words which led to the pair agreeing to face off in the ring to settle their differences.

UFC boss Dana White gave the seemingly tongue-in-cheek comments some credibility when he said he had talked to the pair and they were both serious about making it happen.

Today, UFC middleweight champ Adesanya gave the potential fight even more traction when he posted a picture of himself and lightweight champ Volkanovski training with a shirtless Zuckerberg in the gym on Twitter.

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!" he captioned the post.

"It's an honour to train with you guys," Zuckerberg responded.

The trio reportedly hooked up to train at Meta's California headquarters after Sunday’s UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

Zuckerberg began training in mixed martial arts last year and posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament in May.

SportNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cameraman suffers broken eye socket from wayward throw in MLB game

Cameraman suffers broken eye socket from wayward throw in MLB game

Positioned right next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Fri, Jul 7

0:09

Watch: Aussie teen first female to land 720 skateboarding trick

Watch: Aussie teen first female to land 720 skateboarding trick

Arisa Trew had some coaching from legend Tony Hawk before making history at an event in Salt Lake City.

Thu, Jun 29

Kiwi mates turn pub chat into gruelling 5000km cycle for charity

Kiwi mates turn pub chat into gruelling 5000km cycle for charity

Wed, Jun 14

2:11

Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

Thu, May 4

Lifelong NFL dream comes true for college standout with Kiwi roots

Lifelong NFL dream comes true for college standout with Kiwi roots

Mon, May 1

2:20

Kiwi pitcher getting close to MLB dream

Kiwi pitcher getting close to MLB dream

December 24, 2022

2:07

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

Trade Me apologises after 'concerning' listings removed

42 mins ago

2014 document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is valid will - Jury

2014 document found in Aretha Franklin's couch is valid will - Jury

47 mins ago

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from prison

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from prison

48 mins ago

'I'm not a 100m runner!' Grimaldi stunned by world champs medal

'I'm not a 100m runner!' Grimaldi stunned by world champs medal

54 mins ago

Graham Norton on fame, love for NZ and his TV host role

6:41

Graham Norton on fame, love for NZ and his TV host role

12:32pm

'Remember feeling my flesh burning' - Whakaari survivor recalls eruption

2:24

'Remember feeling my flesh burning' - Whakaari survivor recalls eruption
1
2
3
4
5
6