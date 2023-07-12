'Serious business' - Adesanya trains with Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been pictured training with New Zealand/Nigerian UFC great Israel Adesanya and Australia's Alexander Volkanovski.

It comes as Zuckerberg and tech-rival Elon Musk recently exchanged a war of words which led to the pair agreeing to face off in the ring to settle their differences.

UFC boss Dana White gave the seemingly tongue-in-cheek comments some credibility when he said he had talked to the pair and they were both serious about making it happen.

Today, UFC middleweight champ Adesanya gave the potential fight even more traction when he posted a picture of himself and lightweight champ Volkanovski training with a shirtless Zuckerberg in the gym on Twitter.

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!" he captioned the post.

"It's an honour to train with you guys," Zuckerberg responded.

The trio reportedly hooked up to train at Meta's California headquarters after Sunday’s UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

Zuckerberg began training in mixed martial arts last year and posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament in May.