Te Whatu Ora submit late response to damning cancer report

After missing its deadline, Te Whatu Ora Southern has now submitted its response to a damning report on its cancer care services.

It's been three months this week since the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) revealed the former Southern District Health Board failed in its duty of care to patients between 2016 and 2022.

After an investigation, the HDC found the DHB breached its consumer code with delays to non-surgical cancer services.

Te Whatu Ora Southern was meant to report back on its progress by end of Wednesday, but the HDC's office told 1News on Wednesday evening, "we have not yet received the response from Te Whatu Ora, and we are following this up".

"We made a number of recommendations in our report which address significant issues," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After receiving the late response on Thursday afternoon, the HDC's office said: "As anticipated, the responses will require our full consideration and we anticipate it may take us some time to review them."

1News has requested a comment from Te Whatu Ora Southern on the delay.

The Commissioner's investigation was launched after concerns were raised by cancer care advocate, Melissa Vining, in 2021.

Her husband, Blair Vining, was diagnosed with cancer and was told he had six to eight weeks to live but that the wait time to see an oncologist was 12 weeks.

The Commissioner said in April that "cancer patients were harmed" by Te Whatu Ora Southern's failures to recognise and respond to the clinical risk associated with its lack of capacity.