Health
1News

Te Whatu Ora submit late response to damning cancer report

By Jared McCulloch, 1News Reporter
4:56pm
A hospital ward (file photo).

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

After missing its deadline, Te Whatu Ora Southern has now submitted its response to a damning report on its cancer care services.

It's been three months this week since the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) revealed the former Southern District Health Board failed in its duty of care to patients between 2016 and 2022.

After an investigation, the HDC found the DHB breached its consumer code with delays to non-surgical cancer services.

Te Whatu Ora Southern was meant to report back on its progress by end of Wednesday, but the HDC's office told 1News on Wednesday evening, "we have not yet received the response from Te Whatu Ora, and we are following this up".

"We made a number of recommendations in our report which address significant issues," it said.

After receiving the late response on Thursday afternoon, the HDC's office said: "As anticipated, the responses will require our full consideration and we anticipate it may take us some time to review them."

1News has requested a comment from Te Whatu Ora Southern on the delay.

The Commissioner's investigation was launched after concerns were raised by cancer care advocate, Melissa Vining, in 2021.

Her husband, Blair Vining, was diagnosed with cancer and was told he had six to eight weeks to live but that the wait time to see an oncologist was 12 weeks.

The Commissioner said in April that "cancer patients were harmed" by Te Whatu Ora Southern's failures to recognise and respond to the clinical risk associated with its lack of capacity.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

For those who are over losing sleep, sexologist Morgan Penn suggests a good remedy could be a "sleep divorce".

2:13pm

4:41

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

One patient said she paid $6739 to the dentistry in September last year for two implants, but the surgery has yet to be performed.

12:32pm

'Can't live on these wages': Lab workers begin strike action

'Can't live on these wages': Lab workers begin strike action

7:36pm

0:50

Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

Wed, Jul 12

6:13

Mental illness compulsory treatment fundamentally disempowering, commission told

Mental illness compulsory treatment fundamentally disempowering, commission told

Wed, Jul 12

Rural Kiwis die at higher rates than urban residents - study

Rural Kiwis die at higher rates than urban residents - study

Wed, Jul 12

6:14

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Cemetery reserve land could be returned to iwi for housing

Cemetery reserve land could be returned to iwi for housing

26 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Sharp-toothed tensions rise in Parliament

Inside Parliament: Sharp-toothed tensions rise in Parliament

40 mins ago

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

52 mins ago

Zucker punch: Adesanya releases pics of surprise sparring session

Zucker punch: Adesanya releases pics of surprise sparring session

4:56pm

Te Whatu Ora submit late response to damning cancer report

Te Whatu Ora submit late response to damning cancer report

4:46pm

Pacific Update: Delight for fish lovers in Fiji, French Polynesia

7:07

Pacific Update: Delight for fish lovers in Fiji, French Polynesia
1
2
3
4
5
6