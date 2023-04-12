Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

The Health and Disability Commissioner has found the former Southern DHB breached its consumer code with delays to non-surgical cancer services.

In 2021, Melissa Vining contacted the commissioner after her husband Blair was diagnosed with cancer and was told he had 6-8 weeks to live but that the wait time to see an oncologist was 12 weeks.

An investigation was then launched by the commissioner, Morag McDowell, due to concerns about the delays in first specialist assessments for medical oncology, radiation oncology, and haematology services.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Melissa Vining described long wait times for people in Southland as "more than disappointing".

"It's more than disappointing. These are people's lives, these are people who literally their health deteriorates. When they talk about harm it is people suffering miserably in pain with cancer, where if they lived somewhere else they could access that care like in Australia.

"In some cases, their disease can progress from being curable to not curable and it's just completely unnecessary," she said.

Vining said she is worried, claiming reports have been done multiple times but nothing is actioned and no one is being held to account.

"Blair spent his days making sure that the politicians knew loud and clear that the people of southern region were not receiving adequate care."

In her report, McDowell acknowledged Te Whatu Ora Southern continues to face significant specialist workforce shortages, which hampers the district's ability to provide some services.

McDowell also spoke to Breakfast this morning, saying the issue of workforce shortages is "very complex".

"I've made recommendations requesting Te Whatu Ora to report to me on the steps that it's taking to develop a plan and actively manage these delays that will include workforce shortages as well.

"But of course there's no easy solution to that but it doesn't mean that there doesn't need to be a clear action plan in planning for the people of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Te Aho o Te Kahu has also asked to provide an update on its progress on working with Te Whatu Ora Southern to address the delays.

Patients are guaranteed the minimisation of harm and an optimised quality of life by the Code of Health and Disability Service Consumers' Rights.