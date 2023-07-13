Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

Although society often portrays sharing a bed with a partner as a romantic ideal, the reality is that it can sometimes have an adverse impact on a relationship.

Snoring, tossing and turning, and other sleep-related issues can cause disturbances that can take a toll on well-being and relationships.

For those who are over losing sleep, sexologist Morgan Penn suggests a good remedy could be a "sleep divorce".

"The quality of our sleep replicates the quality of our life and our sex life and how we relate and show up in the world," Penn said.

"If you wake up feeling like you are not rested, you're not going to feel very kind or tender towards that person at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a nice chance to miss somebody and have a bit of longing and so you can actually build desire."

Sleeping can sometimes have an adverse impact on a relationship. (Source: Getty)

One royal expert claims King Charles and Queen Camilla sleep in different bedrooms and it works wonders for them.

King Charles apparently suffers from chronic back pain, which he is able to manage more effectively if he sleeps alone.

Penn recommends first trying earplugs, separate blankets or different beds in the same room before separating down the hallway.

She said biochemistry while asleep is important with your nervous systems "co-regulating" and the feeling of "physiological safety".

"If you are going to do it, make sure you that you create a bedtime ritual".