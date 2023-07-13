Health
1News

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

2:13pm

Although society often portrays sharing a bed with a partner as a romantic ideal, the reality is that it can sometimes have an adverse impact on a relationship.

Snoring, tossing and turning, and other sleep-related issues can cause disturbances that can take a toll on well-being and relationships.

For those who are over losing sleep, sexologist Morgan Penn suggests a good remedy could be a "sleep divorce".

"The quality of our sleep replicates the quality of our life and our sex life and how we relate and show up in the world," Penn said.

"If you wake up feeling like you are not rested, you're not going to feel very kind or tender towards that person at all.

"It's a nice chance to miss somebody and have a bit of longing and so you can actually build desire."

Sleeping can sometimes have an adverse impact on a relationship.

Sleeping can sometimes have an adverse impact on a relationship. (Source: Getty)

One royal expert claims King Charles and Queen Camilla sleep in different bedrooms and it works wonders for them.

King Charles apparently suffers from chronic back pain, which he is able to manage more effectively if he sleeps alone.

Penn recommends first trying earplugs, separate blankets or different beds in the same room before separating down the hallway.

She said biochemistry while asleep is important with your nervous systems "co-regulating" and the feeling of "physiological safety".

"If you are going to do it, make sure you that you create a bedtime ritual".

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

One patient said she paid $6739 to the dentistry in September last year for two implants, but the surgery has yet to be performed.

12:32pm

New data from Te Whatu Ora reveals grim patient wait times

New data from Te Whatu Ora reveals grim patient wait times

It revealed that nine districts experienced a drop in the percentage of cancer patients who received treatment within thirty one days of diagnosis.

8:52am

8:41

'Can't live on these wages': Lab workers begin strike action

'Can't live on these wages': Lab workers begin strike action

7:36pm

0:50

Te Whatu Ora silent in response to damning cancer care report

Te Whatu Ora silent in response to damning cancer care report

6:45pm

2:42

Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

Wed, Jul 12

6:13

Mental illness compulsory treatment fundamentally disempowering, commission told

Mental illness compulsory treatment fundamentally disempowering, commission told

Wed, Jul 12

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

20 mins ago

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

0:20

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

28 mins ago

Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

42 mins ago

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

2:34pm

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

1:22

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

2:13pm

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

4:41

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner
1
2
3
4
5
6