Shaun Johnson signs one-year extension to stay with Warriors

4:29pm
Shaun Johnson thanks fans after his 200th NRL game for the Warriors.

Shaun Johnson's immediate future in the NRL has been confirmed with the Warriors announcing this afternoon he has signed on for another season in 2024.

Johnson's future has been a hot topic this season with the off-contract playmaker turning back the clock to deliver some of his best performances in a Warriors jersey and helping the Kiwi NRL club to what looks like a return to the top eight playoffs.

Warriors general manager Andrew McFadden said the announcement has been a long time coming.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with Shaun about his plans beyond this season,” McFadden said.

“The priority for both of us was to let Shaun play, to enjoy his football and to enjoy being back home with his family.

“There was no rush to make a decision but we’re absolutely delighted to have him with us for another season at the club that means everything to him.”

The one-year contract comes at a momentous time for Johnson, just days after celebrating his 200th NRL appearance for the New Zealand Warriors as well as being on baby watch with his wife Kayla due to give birth to the couple’s second child any day.

“The way Shaun has gone about his football on and off the field this season has been phenomenal,” said Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“His leadership and ambition to get better has been the driving factor in his and our success this season.

“He has gone to a completely new level. He had a brilliant offseason and hasn’t slowed down since.

“Everyone can see how happy he is being back home in Auckland and around the club he loves so much. It’s terrific knowing he’s going to have another season with us in 2024, a huge boost for the club.”

Johnson is the club’s record points scorer, played 162 times for the Warriors in his first stint from 2011-2018 before a falling out with the franchise led to 44 games with the Cronulla Sharks.

However Johnson returned to the Warriors last year and now under new coach Webster, has played all 17 games so far this season, scoring 136 points (fifth in the competition) including six tries - the most he has scored in a campaign since 2016 when he finished with 10.

