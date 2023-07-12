Webster will pull Johnson mid-game if wife goes into labour

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is prepared to take Shaun Johnson off the field mid-match this weekend if his wife goes into labour.

Johnson's availability has been a hot topic lately with he and wife Kayla expecting their second child - a situation that almost saw him miss what was his 200th NRL match last week against the Eels before he opted last-minute to join the team in Sydney.

The decision this week is much easier, with the Warriors playing at home at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium - a venue that just so happens to be a short drive away from both Auckland City Hospital and Middlemore Hospital.

"The difference is if he gets a call that she's gone into labour, it's a 10-minute drive down the road as opposed to three-hour flight, so we can always manage that," Webster said.

No matter what though, Johnson will "definitely" be at his daughter's birth, Webster added.

"If it works out that he can achieve both this week that would be cool, but if the baby was coming in the first 35 minutes, I'd get him off the field," Webster said.

The coach then joked if she went into labour later in the match, he'd "probably keep him there".

Webster fronted while his players continued their Rugby League Players Association led media boycott, which comes as negotiations continue for the collective bargaining agreement.

The blackout means players don't speak on days where there are games and with today being the third State of Origin clash, it created a rare midweek absence.

Webster said he was hopeful of a speedy resolution.

"I can't wait for the players to be able to talk to the media and for everything to be back how it was, that would be great for the game," he said.

"I just want both parties to be really happy. I'm sure smarter people than I will sort that out."

Club great Monty Betham, who did his best to fill the void today, said he was empathetic of both sides in the agreement, but believes there was a third party that deserved better.

"I empathise with the fans... to hear from our heroes in that moment where they've just come up with a clutch play, or their thoughts going into a match which is so important, that's the gold we love to get.

"Not having it is a shame."

Shaun Johnson thanks fans after his 200th NRL game for the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

Betham added it was also tough for Johnson who couldn't share his emotions with Warriors fans after his 200th game for the club in the 46-10 win.

"You felt like he was robbed, you felt like the fans were robbed," he said.

"I went to Shaun after the game and said, 'you're only the fifth player to play 200 times for the club - mate, you're a legend'.

"It would have been nice to hear his thoughts and what he was feeling to finally do that because there was a time when he went overseas and he wasn't going to come back home again.

"That's something you would've wanted to hear... but we were all robbed of that."