Football
1News

Football Ferns showcase skills to kill time for delayed flight

3:36pm
The Football Ferns had some fun in Hawke's Bay Airport.

The Football Ferns had some fun in Hawke's Bay Airport. (Source: NZF)

The Football Ferns had their FIFA World Cup build-up temporarily grounded but even then they managed to weave in some football at an unlucky venue - Hawke's Bay Airport.

Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam in Napier on Monday - their final friendly before this year's World Cup on home soil - the team had their flight out of the region delayed, leaving them stranded at the airport.

It didn't take long for a ball to come out and soon after some of the younger members of the squad, midfielder Ava Collins and defender Michaela Foster, were showing off all their skills.

There was slick passing in between fixed seating, some keepy-uppies and, of course, the casual balancing of the ball on the back and chest.

After their win at the start of the week, the Football Ferns have stayed in Napier to train and also connect with the community, noting how important it was to hear stories from those who were effected by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

Six-cap Football Fern Sarah Morton met up with the current squad to show them around her hometown and said it was a big boost to football in the region.

"The girls really got to connect with players and friends and family, it was really cool," Morton said.

"It was a really good day and the girls really enjoyed themselves. They connected with hundreds of people."

The Football Ferns will be based in Auckland for their campaign which kicks off next Thursday against Norway at Eden Park before they head to the capital to play the Philippines and then round out their pool play in Dunedin against Switzerland.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

World Cup: 20k free tickets on offer for games in NZ

World Cup: 20k free tickets on offer for games in NZ

It comes amid continued concerns around ticket sales in New Zealand for matches, with the tournament starting next week.

11:21am

USWNT already flexing pull power with first training in Auckland

USWNT already flexing pull power with first training in Auckland

They want to be New Zealand’s second-favourite team at this year’s World Cup and one day into their stay, the USWNT is already pulling out all the stops.

9:20pm

2:22

World Cup pōwhiri turns into cultural celebration between rivals

World Cup pōwhiri turns into cultural celebration between rivals

Wed, Jul 12

0:14

Zambia's first World Cup marred by allegations against coach

Zambia's first World Cup marred by allegations against coach

Wed, Jul 12

2:04

Dutch football team denies mimicking haka

Dutch football team denies mimicking haka

Tue, Jul 11

0:48

US feeling 'at home' after arriving in NZ for World Cup

US feeling 'at home' after arriving in NZ for World Cup

Tue, Jul 11

1:59

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Cemetery reserve land could be returned to iwi for housing

Cemetery reserve land could be returned to iwi for housing

26 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Sharp-toothed tensions rise in Parliament

Inside Parliament: Sharp-toothed tensions rise in Parliament

40 mins ago

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

52 mins ago

Zucker punch: Adesanya releases pics of surprise sparring session

Zucker punch: Adesanya releases pics of surprise sparring session

4:56pm

Te Whatu Ora submit late response to damning cancer report

Te Whatu Ora submit late response to damning cancer report

4:46pm

Pacific Update: Delight for fish lovers in Fiji, French Polynesia

7:07

Pacific Update: Delight for fish lovers in Fiji, French Polynesia
1
2
3
4
5
6