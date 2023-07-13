Football Ferns showcase skills to kill time for delayed flight

The Football Ferns had their FIFA World Cup build-up temporarily grounded but even then they managed to weave in some football at an unlucky venue - Hawke's Bay Airport.

Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam in Napier on Monday - their final friendly before this year's World Cup on home soil - the team had their flight out of the region delayed, leaving them stranded at the airport.

It didn't take long for a ball to come out and soon after some of the younger members of the squad, midfielder Ava Collins and defender Michaela Foster, were showing off all their skills.

There was slick passing in between fixed seating, some keepy-uppies and, of course, the casual balancing of the ball on the back and chest.

After their win at the start of the week, the Football Ferns have stayed in Napier to train and also connect with the community, noting how important it was to hear stories from those who were effected by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

Six-cap Football Fern Sarah Morton met up with the current squad to show them around her hometown and said it was a big boost to football in the region.

"The girls really got to connect with players and friends and family, it was really cool," Morton said.

"It was a really good day and the girls really enjoyed themselves. They connected with hundreds of people."

The Football Ferns will be based in Auckland for their campaign which kicks off next Thursday against Norway at Eden Park before they head to the capital to play the Philippines and then round out their pool play in Dunedin against Switzerland.