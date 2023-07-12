USWNT already flexing pull power with first training in Auckland

They want to be New Zealand’s second-favourite team at this year’s World Cup and one day into their stay in Aotearoa, USA is already pulling out all the stops.

The reigning champions held their first training session on Auckland’s north shore today after arriving in the country just over 24 hours ago and already there were plenty of young Kiwi fans lining up to see them in action.

In particular, one player was on the mind of many – Alex Morgan.

Morgan has over 200 appearances for the US since her debut in 2010 and 121 goals to show for it – along with two World Cups and a cabinet full of individual awards.

Alex Morgan speaks to media at the USWNT's training in Brown's Bay. (Source: Photosport)

“I think this team stands for a lot so to have the reach that we do is obviously fantastic,” Morgan said when asked what it was like to know Kiwi fans wanted to see her.

“Just to know that here today and in our games we're going to have hopefully a little home crowd feeling [is amazing].”

There’s plenty of other comforts too at their home base in Brown’s Bay with around four dozen support staff as well as extra facilities – including a gym – paid for by the team at Bay City Park.

The facilities should come in handy with Auckland already showing its four-seasons-in-one-day reputation during today’s training.

Although veteran Megan Rapinoe joked the weather was a homely comfort too.

“I’m from Seattle,” she said with a grin.

Rapinoe is one of the biggest names in the game – another two-time world cup winner and staunch advocate for social issues who has graced magazine covers from Sports Illustrated to Time.

Megan Rapinoe during USWNT training in Brown's Bay. (Source: Photosport)

The 38-year-old announced last week she will retire from the game after the World Cup and NWSL season back in the US and she isn’t shying away from it.

“I’m feeling all the feels,” she said.

And despite it being her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe said she’s still just as excited.

“The nerves are still kind of there and the excitement is there,” she added.

“There’s nothing quite like that – it only comes every four years so it’s a nice little treat every time.”

There was a nice little treat for media out at the training as well with the USA offering doughnuts to reporters.

The charm offensive is on.

And it’s working.