NZ Super Rugby teams drop Adidas as kit maker

New Zealand's Super Rugby franchises have dropped Adidas as their kit maker starting next season, announcing today a five-year agreement with Australasian brand Classic.

In a shared statement from the five franchises, the teams said the decision came after a "thorough tender process" in which 15 sports apparel brands worldwide were canvassed.

The statement didn't identify if long-time kit provider Adidas was among those bidding for the rights but Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge thanked the German manufacturer for their work over the last two decades.

“Adidas has been an important partner of ours for years, and I know I speak on behalf of both our players and fans when I say thank you for all you’ve done in that time for rugby in New Zealand.”

Classic has been manufacturing sportswear since 1934 and are best known in the NRL with deals with multiple clubs including the Rabbitohs, Dragons, Bulldogs, and Sharks as well as the Kangaroos, Jillaroos, Indigenous All Stars and NRL Māori All Stars.

Briton Nikora makes a run. (Source: Photosport)

Blues CEO said the five clubs were impressed by Classic on multiple fronts.

“We’ve spoken with a number of clubs across the NRL and also the AFL and Classic’s ability to deliver in full and on time, whilst providing fans with a great range of items really sealed the deal for the New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs," he said.

In particular, the clubs were excited by the prospect of Classic introducing heritage and other specially-themed jerseys - a common practice in other top sporting leagues such as the NRL and NBA.

The fact the sportswear company also has its own factory and an in-house art and design department as well as complete control of all production capabilities and the supply chain also impressed on a business front.