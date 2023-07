Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Far North woman who was last seen two days ago.

The woman, named only as Mia, was last seen at her home on Matthews Avenue, Kaitaia, at around 10pm on Monday, according to police.

(Source: Supplied)

"Mia is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket and Red Band gumboots.

"Police and Mia’s family are concerned for her welfare," police said.

People with information are urged to call 105, referencing file number 230712/6337.