Burger King launches burger with 20 slices of cheese in Thailand

Burger King has launched an incredible new product offer for cheese lovers in Thailand: a cheeseburger with 20 slices of cheese and nothing else.

The sandwich, dubbed The Real Cheeseburger, features 20 slices of American cheese stacked between two buns, with no meat or any other condiments.

The burger is currently sold at a promotional price of 109 Thai baht (NZ$5), but will soon cost 380 baht (NZ$17), according to CNN.

Customers who want even more cheese can pay extra for additional slices.

The cheesy creation has gone viral on social media, where users have posted videos of themselves trying the burger or watching Burger King staff prepare it.

ADVERTISEMENT

One customer, Im Jeepetch, told CNN that she loved cheese but found the burger “too much” and could only finish half of it.

"Food is good when things are at the right combination,” she said.

“This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger."

The cheese-filled burger has attracted global attention on TikTok.

One review published by Lifestyle Asia described it as a "culinary atrocity" and "revolting".

The reviewer wrote: "It makes me wonder why Burger King thought of this aside from the viral aspect of it. Perhaps they just have a surplus of cheese lying around.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Perhaps they just hate us."

Another customer, Alisa Chuengviroj, agreed that the burger was “too intense” and said she would not try it again, CNN reported.

“I like a few slices of cheese in my burger but not this much,” she said.