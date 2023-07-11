Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

New Zealand Cricket has rejected a proposal to split the Black Caps head coaching job in the immediate future.

NZC confirmed they'll be staying with the same coach for all three formats as they announced Gary Stead will be the one to continue doing it, signing on for two more years.

Bryan Stronach, NZC general manager, said a split-coaching model was considered but then rejected - although there's flexibility to co-opt additional coaching staff.

"A split-coaching role was discussed in depth but, with most of our leading Black Caps playing across all three formats, and the culture of the group so strong and positive, we saw clear benefits in supporting the status quo," he said.

"Of all the different potential scenarios, we considered this the best option available to us."

Stronach added fresh voices and new ideas would instead be introduced to players and support staff through their continued "fourth coach" concept where touring squads were supported by coaches with specialist skills, or knowledge of specific overseas environments or formats.

Recent coaches used by the Black Caps include Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond, Saqlain Mushtaq, Luke Wright and Thilan Samaraweera.

The decision comes despite Stead's own comments on the matter back in March when he said the modern game was becoming very tough for players and coaches to try and sustain.

Brendon McCullum and Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

It's a challenge he'll have to continue to navigate, with his new deal taking him through until the conclusion of the current World Test Championship cycle in June 2025.

First appointed for a two-year term in late 2018 as Mike Hesson's successor, Stead had his contract renewed in 2020 until the end of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India before today's announcement added another chapter to his tenure.

“Gary’s results have been very impressive and we’re confident that he still has a lot to offer the team," Stronach said.

“Of course, a big part of this decision came down to whether Gary wanted to continue and he made it clear his appetite to take this team forward was as keen as ever.”