Football
1News

Kiwis don't realise how big FIFA Women's World Cup is - Eden Park CEO

9:19am

As the country inches closer to the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Eden Park's chief executive has said Kiwis don't understand how big of an event it is.

With an estimated 2 billion people expected to watch the tournament, international interest is high.

So far, more than 300,000 tickets have been sold across all games in New Zealand.

Asked if he thinks Kiwis understand how big of a deal co-hosting the tournament is, Eden Park's Nick Sautner was honest: "I genuinely don't."

"When you look on social media, some of the interest globally, some of the athletes, this is an opportunity to inspire the next generation of women's footballers, and we just need people to appreciate that tickets are from $10 for kids and $20 for adults."

He said that while ticket sales haven't been bad overall he wants to see Kiwis from across the nation assemble at stadiums to "be part of history".

"This is the first time the event's been in the Southern Hemisphere. We want to continue to attract these events to Aotearoa, and we need people to embrace the event."

Sautner told Breakfast the tournament is going to be a chance to inspire our future women's footballers and is something that everyone should get behind.

"I've got two daughters, three and five. They're gonna go to games, they're gonna see the athletes perform, and they'll aspire to be the next generation.

It will certainly accelerate the football programme in New Zealand but also just participation in women's sport," he said.

A total of 29 games are set to be played across the country.

"I'd just encourage people to go out today and purchase a ticket. Be part of history... Be part of this magnificent event."

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Football Ferns end winless streak in Napier ahead of World Cup

Football Ferns end winless streak in Napier ahead of World Cup

New Zealand earned a 2-0 win last night to lift morale after a difficult build-up to this year's tournament on home soil.

9:43am

Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup

Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup

The disrespectful act will do little to endear themselves in the eyes of their Kiwi hosts.

Mon, Jul 10

0:08

US star Rapinoe to retire after NWSL season and fourth World Cup

US star Rapinoe to retire after NWSL season and fourth World Cup

Sun, Jul 9

Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

Sat, Jul 8

2:10

Tino Rangatiratanga to fly at all 29 FIFA World Cup games in NZ

Tino Rangatiratanga to fly at all 29 FIFA World Cup games in NZ

Fri, Jul 7

Football Ferns coach yet to speak to departed Moore in-person

Football Ferns coach yet to speak to departed Moore in-person

Fri, Jul 7

0:49

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

Stead retained as NZC reject splitting Black Caps coaching role

12 mins ago

Matariki: Kids to greet travellers in te reo at Auckland Airport

6:56

Matariki: Kids to greet travellers in te reo at Auckland Airport

20 mins ago

Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

37 mins ago

All Whites to play Socceroos for 'Ashes' trophy in London

All Whites to play Socceroos for 'Ashes' trophy in London

45 mins ago

Water cremation could soon be arriving in New Zealand

5:22

Water cremation could soon be arriving in New Zealand

10:29am

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

8:07

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology
1
2
3
4
5
6