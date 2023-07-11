Kiwis don't realise how big FIFA Women's World Cup is - Eden Park CEO

As the country inches closer to the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Eden Park's chief executive has said Kiwis don't understand how big of an event it is.

With an estimated 2 billion people expected to watch the tournament, international interest is high.

So far, more than 300,000 tickets have been sold across all games in New Zealand.

Asked if he thinks Kiwis understand how big of a deal co-hosting the tournament is, Eden Park's Nick Sautner was honest: "I genuinely don't."

"When you look on social media, some of the interest globally, some of the athletes, this is an opportunity to inspire the next generation of women's footballers, and we just need people to appreciate that tickets are from $10 for kids and $20 for adults."

He said that while ticket sales haven't been bad overall he wants to see Kiwis from across the nation assemble at stadiums to "be part of history".

"This is the first time the event's been in the Southern Hemisphere. We want to continue to attract these events to Aotearoa, and we need people to embrace the event."

Sautner told Breakfast the tournament is going to be a chance to inspire our future women's footballers and is something that everyone should get behind.

"I've got two daughters, three and five. They're gonna go to games, they're gonna see the athletes perform, and they'll aspire to be the next generation.

It will certainly accelerate the football programme in New Zealand but also just participation in women's sport," he said.

A total of 29 games are set to be played across the country.

"I'd just encourage people to go out today and purchase a ticket. Be part of history... Be part of this magnificent event."