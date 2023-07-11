Bendy buses may hit capital's streets to help on busiest route

Bendy buses may hit Wellington's streets to help on the city's busiest route.

Route 2 is described as the "busiest by far" by Greater Wellington regional councillor and transport committee chairman Thomas Nash.

He told Breakfast it does 10,000 trips per day and the council wants capacity to double.

But double-decker buses aren't an option to do this as Route 2 — from Karori to Seatoun — goes through the Karori Tunnel.

So an option being proposed is bendy buses.

"The only option that makes sense is to go for these articulated buses," Nash said.

Nash said it had looked at all other alternatives. "Could we do a different route, could we dig the tunnel lower, widen the tunnel, could we get special buses made?"

"Other options being investigated by Metlink staff include improving capacity or frequency on the route 2 or 18, redesigning route 2 to avoid Karori tunnel, or modifications to allow double deckers to fit safely through the tunnel," Metlink said in a statement.

"Each option is being carefully assessed against feasibility criteria, known as a multi criteria assessment, and consulted on with our partner agencies to ensure that option can be safely introduced."

A bendy bus, or articulated bus, is a bus with an accordion piece in the middle to allow the bus to bend.

The possibility of the future of bendy buses will be discussed by councillors next month.