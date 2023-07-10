Sam Cane fronts on 'split-second decision' to trip pitch invader

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said it was a "split-second" decision he made when tripping a pitch invader after his team's win against Argentina yesterday.

Cane has apologised for his actions, which saw him knock the teenage invader to the ground before he carried on running from security.

Cane fronted media as the All Blacks touched down at Auckland Airport this evening, where he described what led to the incident.

"We had come in for a huddle post-game as we usually do then I got called out for media requests and saw a pitch invader coming towards our direction with a security guard some distance behind," he said.

"In that moment I made a split-second decision to assist the security guard in stopping him and that way he could take him off the field."

ADVERTISEMENT

Cane said he doesn't remember feeling there was any risk from the invader and only had time to process the moment afterwards.

"It was only after he fell to the ground I realised he wasn’t an adult, he was a teenager and I thought 'ahh man'.

"We are not used to teenagers coming onto the field, but I had no idea what age he was."

Cane recalled there it was a bit chaotic on the pitch after the game with at least five pitch invaders running on the field. He added he was trying to take his legs out to help security rather than lash out and kick him.

He "felt bad" straight away because of his younger age and upon reflection at the hotel, decided to reach out to him.

"Through the power of social media managed to track him down and had a video call with him where I said sorry."

ADVERTISEMENT

Cane said the teenager Roman had friends with him on the call and they even managed to share a joke.

"He's a rugby player so I told him he might make a good running halfback one day.

"Despite what happened it all ended on a really positive note."

The incident will be reviewed by Sanzaar and Cane said he will be giving information to help with the review.