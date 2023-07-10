Thieves make off with huge sum from Beyoncé's mum's safe

Beyoncé's mother has had over $1 million NZD worth of cash and jewellery stolen from her home.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was out of town when someone from her team stopped by her Los Angeles abode earlier this week and discovered her entire safe and its contents had been stolen, TMZ reports.

It is unclear how the thieves got inside and removed the save, but local police are speaking to neighbours and looking for video footage of the area, but currently have no leads.

This isn't the first time Knowles-Lawson has had an unwanted visitor in recent months.

In April, a man was arrested for causing a disturbance and damaging her property, after he was caught standing at the front of her house throwing rocks at her mailbox.

While police, including a helicopter, headed for the scene, the man ran away but he was located by the chopper and, following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

The suspect was said to have been behaving erratically and was placed on a 72 hour psychiatric hold.

Knowles-Lawson declined to press charges or even file a police report, despite the minor damage to her mailbox.