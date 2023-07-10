Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Thieves make off with huge sum from Beyoncé's mum's safe

4:35pm
Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyonce Knowles' mother.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyonce Knowles' mother. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Beyoncé's mother has had over $1 million NZD worth of cash and jewellery stolen from her home.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was out of town when someone from her team stopped by her Los Angeles abode earlier this week and discovered her entire safe and its contents had been stolen, TMZ reports.

It is unclear how the thieves got inside and removed the save, but local police are speaking to neighbours and looking for video footage of the area, but currently have no leads.

This isn't the first time Knowles-Lawson has had an unwanted visitor in recent months.

In April, a man was arrested for causing a disturbance and damaging her property, after he was caught standing at the front of her house throwing rocks at her mailbox.

While police, including a helicopter, headed for the scene, the man ran away but he was located by the chopper and, following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

The suspect was said to have been behaving erratically and was placed on a 72 hour psychiatric hold.

Knowles-Lawson declined to press charges or even file a police report, despite the minor damage to her mailbox.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

It's the latest in a string of celebrities being injured by flying items during performances.

3:37pm

Death penalty an option for murderous Florida plastic surgeon

Death penalty an option for murderous Florida plastic surgeon

Authorities say Dr. Tomasz Kosowski killed attorney Steven Cozzi in the bathroom of his law office.

2:27pm

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

Sun, Jul 9

Arrest made over German woman’s 1978 cold case killing

Arrest made over German woman’s 1978 cold case killing

Sat, Jul 8

US mum admits giving daughter abortion pills, helping bury fetus

US mum admits giving daughter abortion pills, helping bury fetus

Sat, Jul 8

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten on brink of freedom

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten on brink of freedom

Sat, Jul 8

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Search for missing Belgian tourist suspended in Tasmania

Search for missing Belgian tourist suspended in Tasmania

6 mins ago

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

3:52

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

31 mins ago

More disruption as further Auckland bus strikes planned

5:24

More disruption as further Auckland bus strikes planned

5:20pm

3 children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing

3 children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing

4:59pm

Pitch invader tripped by Sam Cane 'got what he deserved'

1:02

Pitch invader tripped by Sam Cane 'got what he deserved'

4:35pm

Thieves make off with huge sum from Beyoncé's mum's safe

Thieves make off with huge sum from Beyoncé's mum's safe
1
2
3
4
5
6