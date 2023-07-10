New Zealand
Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

7:28am
The aftermath of a police car crash into a bus shelter and power pole during a pursuit on Auckland's Market Rd.

The aftermath of a police car crash into a bus shelter and power pole during a pursuit on Auckland's Market Rd. (Source: 1News)

A police car lost control and crashed into an Auckland bus shelter while chasing a driver who refused to stop overnight.

The incident unfolded about 12.30am today when the police found a vehicle involved in "fleeing driver events" in the past. The vehicle didn't have a current registration.

Officers signalled - using lights and sirens - for the vehicle to stop but the driver didn't, kicking off a pursuit on Great South Rd towards Newmarket.

A power pole bent and in pieces after a police car collided with it.

A power pole bent and in pieces after a police car collided with it. (Source: 1News)

It reached Market Rd, where both the police and the fleeing driver had to cross into the flush median to avoid a member of the public.

Police said the officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid striking a raised centre but they lost control and crashed into a bus shelter and power pole.

Nobody was injured. Police are still trying to locate the driver.

