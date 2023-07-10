Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

A police car lost control and crashed into an Auckland bus shelter while chasing a driver who refused to stop overnight.
The incident unfolded about 12.30am today when the police found a vehicle involved in "fleeing driver events" in the past. The vehicle didn't have a current registration.
Officers signalled - using lights and sirens - for the vehicle to stop but the driver didn't, kicking off a pursuit on Great South Rd towards Newmarket.
It reached Market Rd, where both the police and the fleeing driver had to cross into the flush median to avoid a member of the public.
Police said the officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid striking a raised centre but they lost control and crashed into a bus shelter and power pole.
Nobody was injured. Police are still trying to locate the driver.
