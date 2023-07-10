New Zealand
1News

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

12:13pm
Carlos Harris.

Carlos Harris. (Source: Supplied)

Police are looking for a 33-year-old gang member after a woman was kidnapped and held for over three weeks.

They are asking the public for any information on Carlos Harris, also known as ‘C-Los Duzit’ - who is a patched member of the Nomads.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest, and he “should not be approached”.

Instead, police are asking people to immediately call 111. Harris has distinctive tattoos on his head and face.

He’s wanted over the kidnapping from an address in Auckland's Birkenhead on June 12.

“We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults before being taken to Northland,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Poland.

During their investigation, police searched a number of properties while trying to locate the victim.

On July 6, she escaped a vehicle parked in Tikipunga, Whangārei, and sought help from a nearby ambulance.

Police said the woman went through a “horrific ordeal”.

Further searches took place on Thursday last week. A gun was found at one of the two properties raided.

“Police acknowledge this is a confronting incident, and members of the public will understandably be feeling concerned by what has occurred. However, Police do not believe this was a random incident.”

Police also reminded the public that anyone harbouring or assisting Harris may also face charges.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthlandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Consequences v support - ACT, Greens on youth offending

Consequences v support - ACT, Greens on youth offending

The ACT Party want to see 17 year olds treated as adults in the justice system.

9:48am

5:51

'Worst it's ever been' for struggling families - KidsCan

'Worst it's ever been' for struggling families - KidsCan

Some working families are having to choose between paying the bills or stocking the pantry.

8:10am

'Not going to be a good day for commuters' - AT on bus driver strike

'Not going to be a good day for commuters' - AT on bus driver strike

7:47am

5:24

Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

7:28am

Prison release: Let out, but can they stay out?

Prison release: Let out, but can they stay out?

7:00pm

8:27

Auckland bus driver strike to affect thousands of commuters

Auckland bus driver strike to affect thousands of commuters

5:36pm

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Covid-19: 5417 cases as numbers continue to fall, 35 deaths

Covid-19: 5417 cases as numbers continue to fall, 35 deaths

57 mins ago

Expert disregards meteors as cause of puzzling booms

Expert disregards meteors as cause of puzzling booms

12:13pm

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

11:25am

Why it took so long for winners of $33m Lotto draw to claim prize

Why it took so long for winners of $33m Lotto draw to claim prize

11:23am

Young Farmer of the Year calls on more young people to enter sector

4:34

Young Farmer of the Year calls on more young people to enter sector

10:57am

Jonah Hill's ex accuses him of being 'emotionally abusive'

Jonah Hill's ex accuses him of being 'emotionally abusive'
1
2
3
4
5
6