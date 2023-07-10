Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

Police are looking for a 33-year-old gang member after a woman was kidnapped and held for over three weeks.

They are asking the public for any information on Carlos Harris, also known as ‘C-Los Duzit’ - who is a patched member of the Nomads.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest, and he “should not be approached”.

Instead, police are asking people to immediately call 111. Harris has distinctive tattoos on his head and face.

He’s wanted over the kidnapping from an address in Auckland's Birkenhead on June 12.

“We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults before being taken to Northland,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Poland.

During their investigation, police searched a number of properties while trying to locate the victim.

On July 6, she escaped a vehicle parked in Tikipunga, Whangārei, and sought help from a nearby ambulance.

Police said the woman went through a “horrific ordeal”.

Further searches took place on Thursday last week. A gun was found at one of the two properties raided.

“Police acknowledge this is a confronting incident, and members of the public will understandably be feeling concerned by what has occurred. However, Police do not believe this was a random incident.”

Police also reminded the public that anyone harbouring or assisting Harris may also face charges.