Lawyer charged with falsely claiming $450k from legal support scheme

A Bay of Plenty lawyer has been charged over allegations she falsely claimed almost $450,000 from a legal support scheme.

Paulette Main appeared in the Tauranga District Court today on 30 charges of obtaining by deception and two charges of obstructing a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation.

She was remanded without plea.

Main allegedly submitted more than 1500 false claims to the Ministry of Justice’s Family Legal Advice Service (FLAS), the SFO said.

The government-funded service funds eligible lawyers to give out-of-court advice in Care of Children Act disputes.

Lawyers can claim a fixed fee from the Ministry of Justice for providing services under the FLAS.

Main is due to reappear in court on August 3.