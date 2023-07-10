New Zealand
1News

Lawyer charged with falsely claiming $450k from legal support scheme

2:18pm
Lawyer works at table.

Lawyer works at table. (Source: istock.com)

A Bay of Plenty lawyer has been charged over allegations she falsely claimed almost $450,000 from a legal support scheme.

Paulette Main appeared in the Tauranga District Court today on 30 charges of obtaining by deception and two charges of obstructing a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation.

She was remanded without plea.

Main allegedly submitted more than 1500 false claims to the Ministry of Justice’s Family Legal Advice Service (FLAS), the SFO said.

The government-funded service funds eligible lawyers to give out-of-court advice in Care of Children Act disputes.

Lawyers can claim a fixed fee from the Ministry of Justice for providing services under the FLAS.

Main is due to reappear in court on August 3.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

Charges laid against six defendants in the wake of the deadly 2019 eruption will be heard in court from tomorrow.

48 mins ago

0:44

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Police said further investigations were underway into "concerning" driving behaviour by those attending the procession.

2:45pm

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

12:13pm

Consequences v support - ACT, Greens on youth offending

Consequences v support - ACT, Greens on youth offending

9:48am

5:51

Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

7:28am

Good Sorts: 'Lightning McKinnon' drifts across tracks for charity

Good Sorts: 'Lightning McKinnon' drifts across tracks for charity

9:30pm

2:23

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

2:45

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

29 mins ago

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

48 mins ago

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

0:44

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

59 mins ago

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

2:45pm

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

2:37pm

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

Independent review floats dawn raids ban
1
2
3
4
5
6