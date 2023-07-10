Health
Covid-19: 5417 cases as numbers continue to fall, 35 deaths

18 mins ago
A person holds a positive RAT test.

A person holds a positive RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 5417 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 9.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest numbers coming after 6578 cases were reported the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 184 people in hospital with the virus.

Three people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Thirty-five more people with the virus have died.

One was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, 14 were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Seventeen were men and 18 were women.

Of the 35 deaths reported today, 11 were from the Auckland region, five were from Northland, four were from Bay of Plenty, three each were from Waikato, Nelson Marlborough and the Southern District, two each were from the Wellington region and Canterbury, and one each were from Taranaki and the MidCentral District.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3159.

