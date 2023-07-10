World
1News

Aus chef confronts vegan protesters outside restaurant

1:39pm

Australian police are investigating allegations of assault after vegan protesters appeared at Perth's Fyre restaurant, sparking an angry row with its celebrity chef.

Vegan activist Tash Peterson protested at the restaurant for the second week in a row, alongside a dozen other protesters after chef and owner John Mountain banned vegan patrons in June.

Peterson used audio of squealing pigs outside Fyre restaurant while others were armed with signs, 9News reports.

Mountain confronted the protesters but was tackled by an undercover security guard.

Peterson claimed the chef was throwing her around, but Mountain disagrees.

"Do I think I crossed the line? Absolutely, probably yes, but again, I would stand by my convictions," he said.

"I protected my premises; I protected my business and I protected my staff and customers."

Police have started investigating after Peterson filed a report. Mountain said he was prepared for a legal battle.

"I'll stand up in court seven days a week," he said.

Peterson she isn't protesting due to the vegan ban.

"Yes, that was maybe a reason that instigated it, but at the end of the day it's because this man is profiting from animal abuse and murder and he's also glamourising it," she told 9News.

Peterson said she has no plans to return to the restaurant for now.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

The woman and her dog were left trapped in the mangroves in Sydney.

4 mins ago

2:45

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

CCTV footage showed two men filming the teenager as he entered a secure area at Canberra Airport.

58 mins ago

Death penalty an option for murderous Florida plastic surgeon

Death penalty an option for murderous Florida plastic surgeon

2:27pm

BBC presenter suspended over claims he paid teen for explicit photos

BBC presenter suspended over claims he paid teen for explicit photos

9:27am

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

4:22pm

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

Sun, Jul 9

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

2:45

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

28 mins ago

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

47 mins ago

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

0:44

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

58 mins ago

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

2:45pm

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

2:37pm

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

Independent review floats dawn raids ban
1
2
3
4
5
6