Aus chef confronts vegan protesters outside restaurant

Australian police are investigating allegations of assault after vegan protesters appeared at Perth's Fyre restaurant, sparking an angry row with its celebrity chef.

Vegan activist Tash Peterson protested at the restaurant for the second week in a row, alongside a dozen other protesters after chef and owner John Mountain banned vegan patrons in June.

Peterson used audio of squealing pigs outside Fyre restaurant while others were armed with signs, 9News reports.

Mountain confronted the protesters but was tackled by an undercover security guard.

Peterson claimed the chef was throwing her around, but Mountain disagrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Do I think I crossed the line? Absolutely, probably yes, but again, I would stand by my convictions," he said.

"I protected my premises; I protected my business and I protected my staff and customers."

Police have started investigating after Peterson filed a report. Mountain said he was prepared for a legal battle.

"I'll stand up in court seven days a week," he said.

Peterson she isn't protesting due to the vegan ban.

"Yes, that was maybe a reason that instigated it, but at the end of the day it's because this man is profiting from animal abuse and murder and he's also glamourising it," she told 9News.

Peterson said she has no plans to return to the restaurant for now.