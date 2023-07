Six people - including three children - have been killed following a stabbing at a kindergarten in China today.

Police say the attack occurred in the south-eastern province of Guangdong at 7.40am (12.40pm NZT), the BBC reports.

One teacher, three students and two parents were killed while one person was injured in the attack, a spokesperson for the city government said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested 20 minutes later.