'I have not failed': Marama Davidson defends ministerial record

Marama Davidson says metrics indicating that homelessness and family violence haven't declined in her time as minister are a sign of how the issues are "decades in the making" and not that the Government has failed.

It comes as her party releases its election manifesto today ahead of what promises to be a nailbiter election, with Labour likely needing the Greens and Te Pāti Māori as coalition support partners in order to hold onto power.

Over the past three years, the Greens co-leader has been the sexual and family violence prevention minister and the associate housing minister with a focus on homelessness.

Speaking to Q+A, the minister said the Government had been "putting in the roots" of long-term change in those policy areas.

"What is happening right now are decades in the making. They are a result of successive governments selling off public and affordable housing. No, I have not failed," she said.

"This is long work. There are no quick solutions, and we have to be courageous politicians and be honest to the public about that.

"I am proud of what we have started to do, and I want to keep going."

This weekend's annual meeting of Greens members has been a less explosive affair after last year's gathering saw co-leader James Shaw bruised by an attempt to oust him.

Yesterday, party delegates re-elected Shaw by a comfortable margin.

Those who voted against the co-leader last year had a broad base critique of a perceived shift towards the centre by the party, which included the Greens' coalition agreement with Labour despite the latter retaining its overall majority in 2020.

When asked to reflect on the party's coalition arrangement, Davidson told Q+A she believed "we've done really well" in "getting things across the line" on climate change and on family violence policy.

"We have good working relationships. We also know that many are frustrated as we are with the pace of change," she said.

"That's where we've also been able to maintain our independence as a political party, and our consistent polling across the board shows that we've been doing well in that respect, but we also need to offer up the strongest solutions which we've already put out the door, and we're really pleased with them."

When pushed to defend her own record as minister, Davidson said that she was "really proud to be helping government to do things differently".

"We have finally started to put in the roots, the long-term shifts that are needed, like for example, a wellbeing approach, not just a punitive approach on its own. Those are massive changes. The Green Party solutions also are what is needed," the co-leader said.

"We've managed to do some things. For example, the first-ever rangatahi kaupapa Māori transitional housing here in South Auckland.

"I was really proud to be helping government to do things differently, but more is needed outside of my homelessness portfolio, which is why we are offering solutions for everyone to have a home".

In her portfolio area, Davidson said: "The prevalence of family violence is roughly the same overall… violence is never okay.

"[During] stress and crisis events like weather impacts, pandemics, unfortunately, here and around the world, that makes things harder and can increase violence. However, we have a 25-year strategy to eliminate violence, which is the one I'm proud to be leading."

