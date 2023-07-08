Davidson, Shaw to stay on as Green Party co-leaders

Marama Davidson and James Shaw will stay on as Green Party co-leaders.

Their reaffirmation as the Greens' leaders at the party’s annual general meeting in Auckland today, comes a year after Shaw faced a leadership challenge.

At last year’s meeting delegates had voted to re-open Shaw’s position to other candidates. He was re-elected a few weeks later when no one else applied.

Shortly before today’s results were released, Shaw expressed his confidence that he’d done the work to win party members’ support this time around.

"I’ve spent a lot more time over the course of the last 12 months travelling around the country and meeting with people," he said. "Twelve months prior to that, we also had Covid restrictions which made that quite difficult.

"My sense is that there is strong support for getting more Green MPs into Parliament."

As part of his speech today, Shaw reinforced his belief that having more Green MPs was the only way to stop a National-ACT coalition from repealing 30 years of climate progress.

"If we are to build on the progress we have made and face the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis with the urgency they demand, the only way – the only way – to do it is to have more Green MPs in the next Parliament and more Green Ministers in the next Government."