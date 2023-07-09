Greens unveil election manifesto: 'Bold, ambitious, achievable'

With fewer than a hundred days to go, the Green Party's co-leaders have fired warning shots to party faithful about a potential National-ACT coalition and unveiled a "bold" policy manifesto for October's election.

It came in a keynote speech by co-leader Marama Davidson at the party's annual conference today, where she told campaign supporters: "This election will be the most consequential we have had for many years."

"A National-led government with ACT calling the shots is unthinkable, They will cut taxes for the wealthiest few, undo climate action, and leave thousands of families struggling to get by."

Davidson also suggested in her speech that the campaign would be about "freeing ourselves from the constraints of majority government and creating something new".

In her speech, the co-leader did not highlight a specific new policy announcement to attendees, as other parties have done at their conferences.

But she said the Greens' manifesto as a whole "distils our party’s rich and extensive policies into a bold, ambitious, and achievable plan for our next term in government."

"We are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe."

Co-leader James Shaw reiterated the party's core message that it was trying to push Labour to move further leftwards while in government.

"I’m really proud of what the Green Party has delivered over six years in government. However, there is no getting away from the fact that the pace of change is too slow.

"On every page of our manifesto, people will see a Green Party more committed than ever to lifting every single family out of poverty; that will place nature at the heart of everything we do; and that will confront climate change with the urgency and the scale that it demands," he said in a media release.

Shaw highlighted the party's previous election policy announcements, including a plan that would implement rent controls and a wide-ranging cost-of-living proposal to cut taxes for people making under $125,000.