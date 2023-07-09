Good Sorts: 'Lightning McKinnon' drifts across tracks for charity

Lightning McQueen of Radiator Springs ought to tread lightly, as Lightning McKinnon of Rotorua may be stealing his thunder.

Luke McKinnon is a drifter, and since 2021 his car has looked "American-made, Bud Light, Chevrolet" - as the opening song to the 2006 movie Cars goes - but is actually more Rotorua-made, L&P and Mazda.

After saving up $15,000 from sweeping floors after school for 18 months, he turned his White Mazda RX7 into a movie star car, all because he "just wanted to be different".

"[It's] definitely one of a kind now," he proudly told 1News.

This Lightning's pit crew doesn't have a forklift named Guido to change his tyres - instead, it's got his family and friends.

"I'm really fortunate, I don’t have to do much now... just sit in the car and drive," McKinnon said.

Like the original red racer, McKinnon turns right to go left as he drifts across racetracks, but he never expected that his personal project would drift into global territory.

Now, Lightning McKinnon can be found as toys made in China - and even in tattoos.

"It’s turned into something a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be," McKinnon said, "It's pretty crazy."

These days, instead of giving folks a little sizzle in drifting competitions, McKinnon's been using his car for charity events and even taking kids on thrill rides.

"I’m pretty good with kids now, they are always in the car," he chuckled.

He says he may get back into competitive drifting one day, but for now, Lightning McKinnon is a high-speed sensation.

"It's cool, I enjoy it. I wouldn't change it."

