New Zealand
1News

Good Sorts: 'Lightning McKinnon' drifts across tracks for charity

9:30pm

Lightning McQueen of Radiator Springs ought to tread lightly, as Lightning McKinnon of Rotorua may be stealing his thunder.

Luke McKinnon is a drifter, and since 2021 his car has looked "American-made, Bud Light, Chevrolet" - as the opening song to the 2006 movie Cars goes - but is actually more Rotorua-made, L&P and Mazda.

After saving up $15,000 from sweeping floors after school for 18 months, he turned his White Mazda RX7 into a movie star car, all because he "just wanted to be different".

"[It's] definitely one of a kind now," he proudly told 1News.

This Lightning's pit crew doesn't have a forklift named Guido to change his tyres - instead, it's got his family and friends.

"I'm really fortunate, I don’t have to do much now... just sit in the car and drive," McKinnon said.

Like the original red racer, McKinnon turns right to go left as he drifts across racetracks, but he never expected that his personal project would drift into global territory.

Now, Lightning McKinnon can be found as toys made in China - and even in tattoos.

"It’s turned into something a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be," McKinnon said, "It's pretty crazy."

These days, instead of giving folks a little sizzle in drifting competitions, McKinnon's been using his car for charity events and even taking kids on thrill rides.

"I’m pretty good with kids now, they are always in the car," he chuckled.

He says he may get back into competitive drifting one day, but for now, Lightning McKinnon is a high-speed sensation.

"It's cool, I enjoy it. I wouldn't change it."

Watch Lightning McKinnon take young ones for spins in the video above.

New ZealandGood SortsTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whānau Ora chair explains why she's running for Te Pāti Māori

Whānau Ora chair explains why she's running for Te Pāti Māori

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says she wanted to run for the party "that actually believes that Māori should be included in the future".

12:50pm

7:39

Whakaari / White Island: What to know as historic trial looms

Whakaari / White Island: What to know as historic trial looms

The 2019 eruption claimed 22 lives. After years of work, charges related to one of New Zealand's most deadly recent disasters will finally be heard in court.

8:00am

3:34

Too scared to shop: Rotorua residents want walkway closed

Too scared to shop: Rotorua residents want walkway closed

Sat, Jul 8

Whakaari/White Island: More guilty pleas just days before trial

Whakaari/White Island: More guilty pleas just days before trial

Fri, Jul 7

4:41

New daily return flight service for cyclone-impacted East Coast

New daily return flight service for cyclone-impacted East Coast

Wed, Jul 5

2:02

One of Rotorua's biggest tourist developments opens to public

One of Rotorua's biggest tourist developments opens to public

Wed, Jul 5

3:40

Latest

Popular

9:30pm

Good Sorts: 'Lightning McKinnon' drifts across tracks for charity

2:23

Good Sorts: 'Lightning McKinnon' drifts across tracks for charity

8:58pm

How quince jelly can help preserve author Janet Frame’s legacy

2:13

How quince jelly can help preserve author Janet Frame’s legacy

8:30pm

NATO's unity set to be tested at summit

NATO's unity set to be tested at summit

8:00pm

Cyclone-ravaged riverbeds bring buried fossils to the surface

2:14

Cyclone-ravaged riverbeds bring buried fossils to the surface

7:30pm

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

The Ashes: Broad's dad under fire over Warner social media dig

7:00pm

Prison release: Let out, but can they stay out?

8:27

Prison release: Let out, but can they stay out?
1
2
3
4
5
6