Armed men in balaclavas assault person in Hamilton

Police are appealing for the public's help after two aggravated robberies in Hamilton's Flagstaff yesterday.

"The first incident occurred about 3.30pm in a car park beside Flagstaff Park, where two individuals were approached by two men wearing black clothing and balaclavas, armed with weapons," a police spokersperson said.

"They demanded phones from the victims, who fled, however one of them was then assaulted, receiving scrapes and bruises, and their phone was stolen."

The mask-wearing men fled the scene in a vehicle.

"Later, about 7pm, police were called to River Road after four offenders arrived in two vehicles and entered a liquor store armed with weapons," police said.

Two vehicles at the scene of the River Rd incident. (Source: NZ Police)

The group took a number of items before fleeing in a stolen silver Toyota Axio, registration QBG553, which police have recovered.

A photo of the vehicles supplied by police shows a learner driver plate in the back window.

"The shop assistants were not hurt during the incident but were understandably shaken," police said.

A liquor store in Hamilton's Flagstaff was robbed yesterday. (Source: NZ Police)

"Police are now working to locate the offenders in each of these cases, and to establish whether there is any link between the incidents."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105.