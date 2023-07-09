New Zealand
Armed men in balaclavas assault person in Hamilton

1:31pm
Police are appealing for the public's help after two aggravated robberies in Hamilton's Flagstaff yesterday.

"The first incident occurred about 3.30pm in a car park beside Flagstaff Park, where two individuals were approached by two men wearing black clothing and balaclavas, armed with weapons," a police spokersperson said.

"They demanded phones from the victims, who fled, however one of them was then assaulted, receiving scrapes and bruises, and their phone was stolen."

The mask-wearing men fled the scene in a vehicle.

"Later, about 7pm, police were called to River Road after four offenders arrived in two vehicles and entered a liquor store armed with weapons," police said.

Two vehicles at the scene of the River Rd incident. (Source: NZ Police)

The group took a number of items before fleeing in a stolen silver Toyota Axio, registration QBG553, which police have recovered.

A photo of the vehicles supplied by police shows a learner driver plate in the back window.

"The shop assistants were not hurt during the incident but were understandably shaken," police said.

A liquor store in Hamilton's Flagstaff was robbed yesterday. (Source: NZ Police)

"Police are now working to locate the offenders in each of these cases, and to establish whether there is any link between the incidents."

